Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he had recent health scare

Karl-Anthony Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week after suffering a recent health scare. The three-time All-Star big man told reporters on Monday that he had to be hospitalized with a non-COVID illness. Towns revealed that he only started walking again on Saturday and that he was down to 231 pounds because of the illness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
The Oregonian

Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’

Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Minnesota

T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota's first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami, coach Chris Finch said."He's in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio," Finch said. "I think with him, it's just getting his feel back, some strength back,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Francisco Examiner

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch should ring bell for Steve Kerr

If there's one NBA head coach who can relate to Jordan Poole's experience getting punched by an intense and talkative No. 23, it's his own. Twenty-seven years before Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly punched Poole in a preseason practice altercation, Michael Jordan did the same to Steve Kerr ahead of the pair's first season together with the Chicago Bulls. Not only did Kerr live to tell the tale,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA

