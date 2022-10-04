ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

The Daily South

Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian

Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
CBS Denver

Truckloads of food, supplies arrive in Florida from Colorado

Truckloads of donations from Coloradans arrived in Florida to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.  The effort was organized by a local veteran known as Big Tony, as well as several local businesses and organizations. Dubbed "Americans helping Americans," the group filled two moving trucks with food and supplies earlier this week. The trucks arrived in Port Charlotte, Florida to help those struggling in the aftermath of the devastating storm.   "Doing nothing is not an option," Big Tony told CBS News Colorado earlier this week.  In the parking lot of the Arvada Costco Monday, they collected donations of water,...
ABC Action News

St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th. It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm. The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
usf.edu

Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
