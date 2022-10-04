Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
WPTV
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian
Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
ABC Action News
Small business holds clothing drive to help Arcadia residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. — Across Southwest Florida, communities are coming together following Hurricane Ian. Some people who lost everything in the storm are even going out of their way to help strangers. That’s exactly what's happening at a small business in Arcadia that is holding a clothing drive for people...
Truckloads of food, supplies arrive in Florida from Colorado
Truckloads of donations from Coloradans arrived in Florida to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. The effort was organized by a local veteran known as Big Tony, as well as several local businesses and organizations. Dubbed "Americans helping Americans," the group filled two moving trucks with food and supplies earlier this week. The trucks arrived in Port Charlotte, Florida to help those struggling in the aftermath of the devastating storm. "Doing nothing is not an option," Big Tony told CBS News Colorado earlier this week. In the parking lot of the Arvada Costco Monday, they collected donations of water,...
ABC Action News
St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th. It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm. The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
ABC Action News
Residents on barrier islands face insurance challenges as wait continues for access to their homes
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As search and rescue efforts continue on Fort Myers Beach, residents are still not allowed back on the island. Many have said they have no idea if their homes are still standing and it's making it extremely difficult to file insurance claims. “All of...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
shoredailynews.com
Tyson Foods deploys disaster relief support in Response to Hurricane Ian, donates one million pounds of protein
Springdale, Ark. – October 5, 2022 – Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The company is partnering with Walmart to...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before. But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
