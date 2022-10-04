Read full article on original website
JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dominates USD in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year after South Dakota stunned South Dakota State on a hail mary on the final play of regulation to win, there were no miracles this time for the Coyotes. The arch rival Jackrabbits left no room for it. Behind a punishing defense that...
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
Former Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah will return to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Josh Manchigiah has always had a pretty good feel for the game of football. “Get an interception, pass breakup, tackle, any sort of thing, just playing with instinct and finding the ball and just being able to play free.” Manchigiah says. The Papillion...
West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story. Updated: 18 hours ago. “From the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
USF chemistry has helped Cougars to 5-0 start in college football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Saturday’s Key to the City gave the USF Cougars a huge boost in terms of confidence moving forward. There’s no doubt they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They built an impressive 31-10 lead on Augie’s home field where they have not lost since the rivalry was renewed in 2012.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows have picked right up where they left off last season by going unbeaten to this point in the season. But Friday’s night’s game against Luverne is always the biggest game of the year because of the rivalry. Scott Boomgaarden had high hopes for this year’s team with Kellen Johnson back at QB... But his reason was optimism was also based on another big strength of his team. ”Luverne’s in our conference and whether it’s basketball, volleyball there are some Battle Ax chants going back and forth. It’s one of the coolest rivalries I’ve been a part of so. Sometimes you just want to pad up and get out there. It’s just the honest truth. That’s the first thing you see when you want into our school is the Battle Ax in the trophy case. Our community thrives on having that thing in town so.”
Cinnamon apple chips as a fall healthy treat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change and fall is upon us. That means seasonal treats are here too! However, with all the Halloween candy heading our way, it is helpful to know some healthy options or alternatives. The founder of Well365 Trisha Dohn joined us this morning to show us cinnamon apple chips! They are quick and easy.
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
First of two Citizen Planning Academy meetings this month held
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By 2040, Sioux Falls is expected to grow to 280,000 people, with even more living in the surrounding area according to the City of Sioux Falls’ Planning Department. There’s a lot of growing pains and opportunities ahead for the city. So as the city grows, so does the planning department.
Freedom rally ‘Women’s Wave’ coming to Sioux Falls Oct. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fawick Park, a “Women’s Wave” is coming to Sioux Falls. “We are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice- from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for state legislature and state-wide office, we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected,” said Tiffany Campbell, Sioux Falls mother and rally organizer.
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House unanimously voted to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The boards of directors for the Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) and Butterfly House & Aquarium (BHA) have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. The two organizations will stay at their current locations; however, on Jan. 1, 2023, the Zoological Society of Sioux...
Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On November 15, the Children’s Inn will officially become the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The organization will also officially open the doors to their brand new, 96-bed facility near downtown Sioux Falls. The facility is the only domestic violence...
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
Someone You Should Know: Female entrepreneur creates a unique flower farm experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christy Heckathorn has always been surrounded by flowers, but for the first time, she decided to plant and grow her own. “It started during covid, I took a class on how to start a flower farm, I didn’t think I would have a flower farm. I’ve always loved flowers. I’ve been doing wedding flowers on and off for about 20 years. It kind of was a natural fit to learn how to grow my own thing,” said Christy.
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
