Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone. Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The...
Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk volleyball took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, while D.C. Everest beat Merrill on Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Thursday. Tomahawk and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both lead their respective conferences, setting up a big non-conference showdown. The Hatchets, backed by DePaul commit Meghan Scholz, took the first set on their way to an eventual 3-1 win.
Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning. The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway. Over 1,200 pumpkins were available...
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County opens site embracing Hmong culture and language
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Boys & Girls Club of Portage County has opened a new site at McKinley Elementary School to help Hmong students connect to their culture and language. The Hmong JumpStart program opened on Oct. 3. Staff say students will also receive literacy and homework support, and build leadership & social skills.
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
Registration still open for Weston strategic planning virtual focus group
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A consulting firm hired by the village of Weston will hold focus groups to help Weston develop its strategic plan. The plan will help the village shape its future and create a plan to get there. Cory Poris Plasch of Rapp Consulting Group, will be facilitating...
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sherriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man now missing one week. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. He was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket.
Plea deal likely for Weston murder suspect
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Weston apartment last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. David Morris is charged with five counts including first-degree intentional homicide. Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on April 23, 2021. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.
Buddy Check: Genetic testing can provide a road map to potential cancer risks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Knowing your risk factors for breast cancer can help you and your doctor make decisions about your health and your chances of developing breast cancer. One way to get a picture of your risk factors is through genetic testing. Anna Cisler is a genetic counselor with...
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case sentenced to 6 years in prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Mosinee man convicted in a fatal overdose case will spend six years in prison. Mark Robinson Jr. is convicted of selling heroin to a man that overdosed and died in October 2019. Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died after purchasing heroin from Robinson and...
