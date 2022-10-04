ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone. Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The...
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk volleyball took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, while D.C. Everest beat Merrill on Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Thursday. Tomahawk and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both lead their respective conferences, setting up a big non-conference showdown. The Hatchets, backed by DePaul commit Meghan Scholz, took the first set on their way to an eventual 3-1 win.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning. The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway. Over 1,200 pumpkins were available...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Athens, WI
Sports
City
Athens, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson

PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sherriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man now missing one week. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. He was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket.
PEARSON, WI
WSAW

Plea deal likely for Weston murder suspect

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Weston apartment last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. David Morris is charged with five counts including first-degree intentional homicide. Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on April 23, 2021. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.
WESTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success
WSAW

Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case sentenced to 6 years in prison

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Mosinee man convicted in a fatal overdose case will spend six years in prison. Mark Robinson Jr. is convicted of selling heroin to a man that overdosed and died in October 2019. Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died after purchasing heroin from Robinson and...
MOSINEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy