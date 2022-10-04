INDIANAPOLIS — It's what many Hoosiers in Indianapolis see far too often -- violence. Also, young people in need of intervention. . "We really started thinking about the transformational power of spoken word poetry, journaling, creative writing, both as a means of expression but also as a pathway for conversations about trauma and ways to be able to heal," said Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO