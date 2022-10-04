ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Keystone moving ahead with Broad Ripple project despite high school’s exit

Indianapolis-based developer Keystone Group is going ahead with a commercial-and-residential real estate project planned adjacent to the Broad Ripple parking garage on College Avenue, although its main tenant has dropped out. Purdue Polytechnic High School North had committed to moving its campus to the five-story project, which is planned directly...
WTHR

Flanner House develops youth program with city grant

INDIANAPOLIS — It's what many Hoosiers in Indianapolis see far too often -- violence. Also, young people in need of intervention.           . "We really started thinking about the transformational power of spoken word poetry, journaling, creative writing, both as a means of expression but also as a pathway for conversations about trauma and ways to be able to heal," said Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
korncountry.com

Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
Southside Times

Astral at Franklin

Astral at Franklin celebrated the grand opening of its senior living community at 1375 Nicole Dr., Franklin, Ind., with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Sept. 29. Members of the Johnson County area were invited to attend and learn more about the resources of this brand-new facility, take a tour, and make reservations to move into this community. Executive Director Anjela Sullivan said even prior to the grand opening celebration, community members started stopping by to check out the facility.
WISH-TV

Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
WTHR

ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck

GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
Fox 59

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
WTHR

2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

