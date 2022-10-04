Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be HauntedTravel MavenHillside, NJ
Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crisesjustpene50New York City, NY
New York man charged with smuggling Burmese pythons from Canada to the U.S. in his pantsKirsty KendallNew York City, NY
Morris County Tournament for field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 8
Hannah Lees and Flor DeBeijer each found the net as top-seeded Mountain Lakes defeated eighth-seeded Boonton, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round in Mountain Lakes. Unbeaten Mountain Lakes (11-0) will play fourth-seeded West Morris in the semifinal round at Boonton High School next Saturday at 10 a.m. Arianna Fragomeni earned the...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup 1st round games, Oct. 8
Verona fell to 6-4. Glen Ridge 4, Caldwell 0. Ella McNelly, Maeve O’Keefe, Grace Petretti, and Ava Leone all scored to lead fifth-seeded Glen Ridge to a 4-0 win over ninth-seeded Caldwell in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (3-6-1) will face...
No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
Field hockey: No. 3 Camden Catholic takes shutout win over No. 4 Oak Knoll
Olivia Stazi, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Bent-Cole each scored to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Oak Knoll, in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-1) led 1-0 at the half. Emily Nicholls made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Madeline...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills stays perfect with shutout over Hillsborough
Jenna Tobias scored twice to lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Hillsborough, in Hillsborough. The win kept the Warriors unbeaten at 12-0. The Warriors’ other goal came off a Hillsborough own goal. Isabella DeGiovanni and Alisha Perez combined to earn...
Blair holds off Hun - Field hockey recap
Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Eighth-seeded Hanover Park defeated 25th-seeded Morris Catholic 8-1 in the first round of the Morris County Tournament in East Hanover. With the win, Hanover Park improved to 10-0 while Morris Catholic fell to 0-10. Hanover Park will face the winner of Mendham/Morris Tech on Wednesday. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 3 Rutgers Prep defeats Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Robinson scored twice as Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ridge 5-0 in Basking Ridge. Rutgers Prep (9-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with two more scores in the second half. Addison Halpern also had a goal and three assists. Syrai...
Millburn edges Caldwell in double overtime - Girls soccer recap
Zoe Palomaki scored in double overtime to provide Millburn with a 1-0 victory on the road over Caldwell. Emma Woros earned the shutout with six saves for Millburn (7-3-1), which just lost a close game to Montclair, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a 3-2 score on Oct. 6.
No. 16 Haddonfield over Rumson-Fair Haven - Field hockey recap
Olivia Marthins and Brynn Bickel scored two goals apiece as Haddonfield, the No. 16 team in the NJ.com Top 20, upended Rumson-Fair Haven, 4-1, in Rumson. The Bulldawgs, who had dropped four of their previous five games entering the contest, improved to 7-4. Haddonfield led 2-1 at the half and...
Brick Memorial and Marlboro play to a draw - Boys soccer recap
Marlboro is 4-3-2. It was the second straight game that Marlboro has scored multiple goals, following Friday’s 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 20 Livingston over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Daniella DiIanni scored twice to lead Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-1 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Dina Bojkovic also scored for Livingston (10-2). Zoe Hermands put Newark Academy (5-7) on the scoreboard with a second half goal. The N.J. High School Sports...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer roundup for preliminary round games, Oct. 8
Melissa Elefonte had two goals and an assist to lead 14th-seeded Kinnelon past 19th-seeded Whippany Park 4-1 in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Kinnelon. Kinnelon (7-3-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before adding two more scores in the second half. Devin...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Gabby Hernandez, Makenzie Fanning and Mia Irrizarry all had a goal and an assist for Brick Memorial as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Brick. The Mustangs led 2-1 at the half...
Bergen County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8
Paramus is now 6-5. River Dell 1, No. 8 Immaculate Heart 0. Eleventh-seeded River Dell defeated third-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the quarterfinal round. River Dell (10-2) will play at second-seeded Ramapo in the semifinal round on Sunday, Oct. 16. Immaculate Heart is now...
South Brunswick over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Kaitlyn Born’s first half goal stood up as South Brunswick defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monmouth Junction. A senior forward, Born increased her team-high goal total to 15. South Brunswick (5-9) won despite being outshot, 14-4. Winning goalie Stephanie Macaluso made 12 saves, while Edison keeper Ghelsey Go made one...
Malatesta runs for 3 TDs in Morris Knolls victory over Morris Hills
The oblong-shaped football is famous for its total unpredictability regarding the direction it will ricochet once it hits the ground. That makes it hard to believe an offensive player can encounter a better bounce than the fumble Cole Malatesta fielded and ran for a 35-yard touchdown on Saturday. Using a...
South River over Perth Amboy - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Orellana scored twice and Natalia Vera Cruz and Cynthia Silva each had a goal and an assist as South River rolled to a 6-0 win over Perth Amboy in South River. The Rams (8-4-1) scored three goals in each half. Madison Vitucci and Emily Leao had the other goals...
Pennington tied Springside Chestnut Hill Academy - Girls soccer recap
In a game between two high profile programs from across the river, Pennington and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy played to a 2-2 draw in Philadelphia. Morgan Kotch scored both goals for Pennington, now 10-0-1. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, which competes in the Inter-Ac League, is now 11-1-1. Pennington took a...
Rakir Brown and defense take Barringer over Millburn (PHOTOS) - Football recap
Junior Rakir Brown rushed for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion as Barringer shut down Millburn, 17-0, in Millburn. Brown scored on a 19-yard run late in the first quarter for Barringer (4-2), which was all the scoring in the first half in the defensive battle. Isai Barraza kicked a...
