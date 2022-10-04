ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
HOWELL, NJ
Blair holds off Hun - Field hockey recap

Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
No. 16 Haddonfield over Rumson-Fair Haven - Field hockey recap

Olivia Marthins and Brynn Bickel scored two goals apiece as Haddonfield, the No. 16 team in the NJ.com Top 20, upended Rumson-Fair Haven, 4-1, in Rumson. The Bulldawgs, who had dropped four of their previous five games entering the contest, improved to 7-4. Haddonfield led 2-1 at the half and...
RUMSON, NJ
Brick Memorial and Marlboro play to a draw - Boys soccer recap

Marlboro is 4-3-2. It was the second straight game that Marlboro has scored multiple goals, following Friday's 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South.
BRICK, NJ
No. 20 Livingston over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Daniella DiIanni scored twice to lead Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-1 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Dina Bojkovic also scored for Livingston (10-2). Zoe Hermands put Newark Academy (5-7) on the scoreboard with a second half goal.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
South Brunswick over Edison - Girls soccer recap

Kaitlyn Born's first half goal stood up as South Brunswick defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monmouth Junction. A senior forward, Born increased her team-high goal total to 15. South Brunswick (5-9) won despite being outshot, 14-4. Winning goalie Stephanie Macaluso made 12 saves, while Edison keeper Ghelsey Go made one...
EDISON, NJ
South River over Perth Amboy - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Orellana scored twice and Natalia Vera Cruz and Cynthia Silva each had a goal and an assist as South River rolled to a 6-0 win over Perth Amboy in South River. The Rams (8-4-1) scored three goals in each half. Madison Vitucci and Emily Leao had the other goals...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
