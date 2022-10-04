ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

02-14-26-34-44-49

(two, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $6,750,000

