MLive.com

Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
Daily Evergreen

The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’

Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place one-time All-Star OF Jesse Winker on IL with neck issue

The Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list due to a neck issue, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). Fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled in a corresponding move. Shannon Drayer relays that Winker is likely done for the season, but Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic, both hit by pitches Tuesday, should be OK. The Mariners subsequently announced the moves, describing Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge. His placement is retroactive to Oct. 3.
Lookout Landing

The Daily Catch: Oct 6, 2022

Happy First-PostSEAson-Game-Since-2001 Eve (to those who celebrate)!. Today’s Daily Catch is a combo of treasures from the past two days due to me being swallowed by a whale and having to crawl my way out without scuffing my C’s (Converse). One morsel of an announcement before we get...
Lookout Landing

Scott Servais should win Manager of the Year

I’ve always been dubious of the real impact that a manager has on a baseball team’s success. There, I said it. It’s the players who make the biggest difference anyway, right? The tactics employed by a football coach seem self-evident; a creative offensive scheme or a stifling pass rush can make a huge impact. I think about Pete Carroll employing tall, lanky cornerbacks and a simple two-safety setup to wreak havoc for the better part of a decade.
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/22: Sam Haggerty, Nelson Cruz, and Tony La Russa

A series of roster moves prior to last night’s game:. Sam Haggerty is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow after injuring himself while sliding into second base. Mariners top prospect Bryan Woo brought the heat on Opening Day of the Arizona Fall League with a final stat line of 53 pitches, five strikeouts, no hits, no walks, and 33 total strikes over four innings pitched.
Lookout Landing

Mariners win first leg of hero’s journey, defeat Tigers 5-4

In the monomyth, or hero’s journey, a concept most famously explained by Joseph Campbell, there is a stage known as “meeting the mentor”—the wise sage who helps the hero after the call to adventure and guides them on their path. Examples of the mentor include Yoda, Mr. Miyagi, Dumbledore, Morpheus, Gandalf, and so on. However, in a true hero’s journey, the mentor disappears before the hero’s biggest test—the mentor’s job is simply to guide the hero and give them the knowledge they need in order to defeat their final test, not fight the battle for them.
Lookout Landing

Looking for a Watch Party for the PostSEAson? We’ve Got You Covered.

As many Mariners fans are experiencing what it’s like to make the playoffs for the first time, nearly every Mariners fan is experiencing what it’s like to get to attend a banger of a PostSEAson Watch Party. Not that we didn’t have the technology in 2001 to host parties while we watch our team, we did, and bars still existed. But we didn’t have those Ultra HD 5,000K curved lactose-free low-sodium organic free-range screens. Nor did we have Twitter which is in and of itself its own Watch Party. A wild, wild west that Twitter is.
Lookout Landing

Mariners play spring training game in October, win 7-6

I love going to Spring Training. I love it the most after the front-line players are done for the day, pack up their gear bags like little baseball hobos on their way to go train hopping, leaving the game for the festival of random players who populate every spring training: the fringe roster guys, the seasoned veterans looking for one last dance, the hungry strivers from minor-league camp looking to make an impact. I love it when the games get weird, when they end 11-10, when rosters are exhausted and some kid who’s never pitched above A-ball is suddenly facing someone who’s played a few seasons in Korea.
Lookout Landing

Mariners botch blood sacrifice, lose 4-3

It would not be an exaggeration to say that I am upset. Not by the loss, that might counter-intuitively have been a good thing, but by the way we got there. JULIOOOOOOOOOOO is back, and he made his presence known tonight. DHing and leading off, Julio wasted no time coming off the IL.
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
