Richland County, SC

Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Richland One Schools awarded $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland One Schools was awarded a $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. They are one of two schools in South Carolina chosen for the competitive grant. The grant will go towards funding BLAST (Building Lasting Aerospace and STEAM Trajectories) over...
COLUMBIA, SC
Blythewood High School students return to school after hoax shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Blythewood High School students are back in class today, after the hoax active shooter call at several schools statewide Wednesday. Blythewood had an e-learning day Thursday due to the false report. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the threat was part of a Tik-Tok challenge that...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent

Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community

SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
SUMTER, SC
#Linus K12#Abc#Richland Two School Board#Richland Co
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
City of Columbia to host Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City of Columbia is hosting a Fire Prevention Parade at 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The event will commence with a parade in line with this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
Faith and Blue Blood Drive happening today until 3 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Meeting Place Church are hosting the Faith and Blue Blood Drive until 3 pm today at the church on Columbia Mall Boulevard. If you would like to donate, visit redcrossblood.org. To set up an appointment, use the sponsor...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.
COLUMBIA, SC
McLeod nurses receive important award

McLeod Health is honored to announce that sixteen McLeod Registered Nurses (RN) were selected to receive the 2022 Palmetto Gold Award. These nurses represent McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. They join the ranks of the 211 previous McLeod Nurses who have received this outstanding award.
DILLON, SC
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
SUMTER, SC
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia

South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend and the fun has already begun!. This is the festival’s 25th year and event planners say it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation. You can head...
CAMDEN, SC

