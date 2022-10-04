ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

No. 20 Livingston over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Daniella DiIanni scored twice to lead Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-1 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Dina Bojkovic also scored for Livingston (10-2). Zoe Hermands put Newark Academy (5-7) on the scoreboard with a second half goal.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Steven Carabano, Sebastian Giraldo and Daniel Morales scored as Dwight-Morrow won on the road, 3-1, over Teaneck. Charlie King, Sebastian Acevedo and Carabano each dished an assist for Dwight-Morrow (7-4-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Matthew Mizchquiri knocked in a goal for Teaneck (0-11).
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap

Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap

Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap

Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret over Edison - Boys soccer recap

Justin Fuentes and Luis Nicolas each scored a goal as Carteret defeated Edison, 2-0 in Edison. Vincenzo Gancio assisted on both goals. Goalie Austin Sandoval made five saves to earn the shutout. Carteret (6-7) has won three in a row. Edison (7-5-1) saw its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over New Brunswick - Girls soccer recap

Ashley Mangandi scored three goals for South Plainfield and the Tigers broke open a close game with seven second-half goals on their way to an 8-0 win over New Brunswick in South Plainfield. Genesis Garces Gomez added a pair of goals, and Aniyah Hewitt, Evalyn Szalanzci and Emia Carrazana added...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Gotsch, Boben Pepe, and Cooper Harmon each scored to lead Wall to a 4-2 win over South Brunswick, in Monmouth Junction. Wall (7-3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Charlie Schirmer made six saves in the win. Aarit Hundi and Ayush Ramanan scored for South Brunswick (3-7-3), while Thomas Peterson...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

