No. 20 Livingston over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Daniella DiIanni scored twice to lead Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-1 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Dina Bojkovic also scored for Livingston (10-2). Zoe Hermands put Newark Academy (5-7) on the scoreboard with a second half goal. The N.J. High School Sports...
Dwight-Morrow over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Steven Carabano, Sebastian Giraldo and Daniel Morales scored as Dwight-Morrow won on the road, 3-1, over Teaneck. Charlie King, Sebastian Acevedo and Carabano each dished an assist for Dwight-Morrow (7-4-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Matthew Mizchquiri knocked in a goal for Teaneck (0-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 3 Rutgers Prep defeats Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Robinson scored twice as Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ridge 5-0 in Basking Ridge. Rutgers Prep (9-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with two more scores in the second half. Addison Halpern also had a goal and three assists. Syrai...
No. 20 Howell defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nick Spisak, Nicholas Turturro, and Bryce Ocholla scored for Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over West Essex in Farmingdale. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Howell (10-2) pulled away in the second half with two scores. Tye Maser and John Fiorello also recorded an assist.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap
Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for...
No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
No. 10 Hunterdon Central over No. 9 Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys soccer recap
Hunterdon Central, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won handily over No. 9 Bridgewater-Raritan, 4-1, in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (6-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime and outshot Bridgewater-Raritan (7-1-3) by 11-4. Jake Winchock scored for the Panthers to prevent the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys soccer: Siljanovski scores olympic goal as No. 1 Seton Hall Prep edges MKA
Senior Julien Siljanovski scored off of a corner kick -- an olympic goal -- to lift Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy, in Montclair. After MKA (7-5) took a lead with 29 minutes left in the first half...
Bergen County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8
Paramus is now 6-5. River Dell 1, No. 8 Immaculate Heart 0. Eleventh-seeded River Dell defeated third-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the quarterfinal round. River Dell (10-2) will play at second-seeded Ramapo in the semifinal round on Sunday, Oct. 16. Immaculate Heart is now...
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap
Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville. The...
Carteret over Edison - Boys soccer recap
Justin Fuentes and Luis Nicolas each scored a goal as Carteret defeated Edison, 2-0 in Edison. Vincenzo Gancio assisted on both goals. Goalie Austin Sandoval made five saves to earn the shutout. Carteret (6-7) has won three in a row. Edison (7-5-1) saw its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Eagles...
Pennington tied Springside Chestnut Hill Academy - Girls soccer recap
In a game between two high profile programs from across the river, Pennington and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy played to a 2-2 draw in Philadelphia. Morgan Kotch scored both goals for Pennington, now 10-0-1. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, which competes in the Inter-Ac League, is now 11-1-1. Pennington took a...
Football: Alex Tanaka scores twice as Cherry Hill East defeats Princeton
Alex Tanaka rushed for two touchdowns as Cherry Hill East rolled by Princeton 40-14 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill East quarterback Zach Salsbery finished 5-for-7 for 80 yards and a touchdown while Maurice Sample led the Cougars (4-2) rushing with 13 carries for 123 yards and a score. Princeton fell...
South Plainfield over New Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Mangandi scored three goals for South Plainfield and the Tigers broke open a close game with seven second-half goals on their way to an 8-0 win over New Brunswick in South Plainfield. Genesis Garces Gomez added a pair of goals, and Aniyah Hewitt, Evalyn Szalanzci and Emia Carrazana added...
Wall over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Gotsch, Boben Pepe, and Cooper Harmon each scored to lead Wall to a 4-2 win over South Brunswick, in Monmouth Junction. Wall (7-3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Charlie Schirmer made six saves in the win. Aarit Hundi and Ayush Ramanan scored for South Brunswick (3-7-3), while Thomas Peterson...
Field hockey: No. 3 Camden Catholic takes shutout win over No. 4 Oak Knoll
Olivia Stazi, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Bent-Cole each scored to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Oak Knoll, in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-1) led 1-0 at the half. Emily Nicholls made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Madeline...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Eighth-seeded Hanover Park defeated 25th-seeded Morris Catholic 8-1 in the first round of the Morris County Tournament in East Hanover. With the win, Hanover Park improved to 10-0 while Morris Catholic fell to 0-10. Hanover Park will face the winner of Mendham/Morris Tech on Wednesday. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 18 Freehold Township edges Old Bridge - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Englander connected after the break as Freehold Township, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Old Bridge in Monroe. With the win, Freehold Township (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. Old Bridge is now 7-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
