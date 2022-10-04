ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metcalfe County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Warren County officials issue burn ban until further notice

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Local officials have issued a burn ban in Warren County until further notice. Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge-Executive, said the ban is due to excessive dryness and is county wide banning all open burning in all areas of the county. The order includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Metcalfe County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
k105.com

Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election

Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed metal workers to show the public a glimpse into their everyday lives. The annual, celebratory event called “Hammer-In” gives the community an opportunity to learn about the trade of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Conference Center#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Women S Fund
WBKO

Allen County K9 officer dies following procedure

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its K9 Officer, Niko has passed away. According to a Facebook post, K9 Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation on Wednesday. Niko joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
k105.com

Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store

A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.

A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

One dies in collision Wednesday

A Columbia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkesville St. and Veterans Memorial Bypass. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the call. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia drove through the intersection on a red light. She was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on Burkesville St.
COLUMBIA, KY
wnky.com

3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy