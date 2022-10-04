Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Warren County officials issue burn ban until further notice
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Local officials have issued a burn ban in Warren County until further notice. Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge-Executive, said the ban is due to excessive dryness and is county wide banning all open burning in all areas of the county. The order includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.
clayconews.com
KSP Releases Name of Monticello Man Killed in Thursday Crash on KY HWY 1894 in Wayne County, Kentucky
MONTICELLO, KY (October 7, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County on Thursday October 6, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry (69)...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Triple Fatality Vehicle Collision in Marion County, Kentucky
LEBANON, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that yesterday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:58 AM EST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 68 in Marion County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew Brady (32) of Lebanon,...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election
Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WBKO
Portions of Ken Bale Boulevard, Middle Bridge Road to close for road project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Public Works Department crews will close Ken Bale Boulevard between Bryant Way and Middle Bridge Road starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 for construction. Middle Bridge Road will also be closed between Pedigo Way and the entrance to Charter Senior Living.
WBKO
Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed metal workers to show the public a glimpse into their everyday lives. The annual, celebratory event called “Hammer-In” gives the community an opportunity to learn about the trade of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Allen County K9 officer dies following procedure
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its K9 Officer, Niko has passed away. According to a Facebook post, K9 Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation on Wednesday. Niko joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as...
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store
A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
clayconews.com
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
adairvoice.com
One dies in collision Wednesday
A Columbia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkesville St. and Veterans Memorial Bypass. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the call. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia drove through the intersection on a red light. She was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on Burkesville St.
wnky.com
Will rainbow fentanyl be a concern for trick-or-treating? Officials say no
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-With Halloween and trick-or-treat right around the corner, and rainbow fentanyl on the rise, officials don’t want you to be overly concerned. “We don’t suspect that this is given to kids or used to attract kids to using drugs,” said Dr. Ashley Webb, Director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center.
WBKO
Duncan Hines’ family member reacts to exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons...
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
Comments / 0