Gallery: No. 1 Alabama Holds on to Beat Texas A&M 24-20
Check out the photos of Alabama's thrilling win against Texas A&M from BamaCentral's own T.G. Paschal.
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
First Look: Penn State Vs. Michigan
For the second consecutive year, Penn State takes a 5-0 record into the home of a top-five opponent. Last year, the season went sideways following a few key injuries and a loss to Iowa. Will this year go differently?. Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday in the first game between...
‘Way More Speed in Me’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Set to Keep Blazing at Saints
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position at the 2022 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.26. But after he showed off the jets once again with his first career touchdown on a 40-yard pick-six in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions, he admitted there's still more to his speed than meets the eye. This could come into play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Week 5 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This continues to be one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history, as 50 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which is a record through the first four weeks of any NFL season. Week 4 was the epitome of this, as a record 15 out of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter of that matchup slate. Despite the closeness of so many games, the NFL Week 5 betting lines have many games with point spreads of more than three points.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
