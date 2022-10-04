Effective: 2022-10-08 21:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST/1015 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles north of Algodones Dunes to near Winterhaven to near Araby to 6 miles north of Ligurta, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 22. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 71 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 60. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell and Ligurta. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

YUMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO