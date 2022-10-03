ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Diver from Huntington Beach is found dead near Catalina

By Christian Martinez, Gregory Yee
 5 days ago
The search for Justin Hoang, 42, of Huntington Beach lasted more than 12 hours. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A diver reported missing early Monday near Catalina was found dead after a search by the U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. Port Police.

The diver, identified as 42-year-old Justin Hoang of Huntington Beach, was reported missing around 2:10 a.m. by a dive ship.

Coast Guard helicopters and boats and other resources were dispatched to search the area.

The search lasted more than 12 hours before Hoang's body was discovered.

"At approximately 4 p.m., members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Los Angeles Port Police located and recovered the missing male diver deceased," the Coast Guard said in a news release.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,” Capt. Ryan Manning, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in the release.

Coast Guard officials said any additional information regarding the incident would be shared by the Sheriff's Department, which is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff's Department did not immediately share additional details as of Monday evening.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

