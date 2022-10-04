Read full article on original website
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
It’s not just Tkachuk: What to know about other newcomers’ potential roles with Panthers
Two types of moves have so far defined the first two years of Bill Zito’s tenure with the Florida Panthers.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Jake Oettinger did not have a contract with Dallas for much of the summer, but as a restricted free agent he knew he would be playing for the Stars this season. With that certainty in mind, Oettinger watched with fascination as other goaltenders shuffled around the NHL. “It’s crazy,” he...
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
NHL Odds: Handicapping the Los Angeles Kings
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season will officially begin when the puck drops at the O2 Arena in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Friday, October 7, 2022. The league’s Global Series will pit the Nashville Predators against the San Jose Sharks in a match-up between Western Conference rivals. Four...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
555-GAME NHL VETERAN LANDS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Despite only playing nine games since early 2020, 555-game NHL veteran Jason Garrison is back in the game. On Monday, the Chicago Wolves announced that they've signed Garrison to a professional try-out contract (PTO) as the team is set to open training camp this week. Garrison, 37, appeared in nine...
T.J. OSHIE LEAVES GAME AFTER RECEIVING AWKWARD HIT (VIDEO)
T.J. Oshie left the Capitals' preseason game against Detroit after taking an awkward hit from Red Wings' center Joe Veleno. He is ruled out for the rest of the contest due to an upper-body injury. Hopefully, this is nothing serious and Oshie is green-lit for the season opener. Already down...
OTTAWA GM PIERRE DORION REPORTEDLY WORKING ON CRITICAL DEAL
According to Kevin Weekes, the Ottawa Senators are working diligently to sign recently acquired forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension:. DeBrincat, 24, cost Ottawa a slew of draft picks, and the trade's ultimate success is dependent on whether or not Ottawa can re-sign the American once his contract expires after this season.
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR STAN BOWMAN'S BLUNDERS
Stan Bowman's time as GM is like the wildest roller coaster ever. Hired in 2009, Bowman led the Chicago Blackhawks through three Stanley Cups, two gigantic sexual assault scandals, a few great moves, and several terrible moves. The Blackhawks' organization is in shambles after the fallout from the 2010 scandal...
VETERAN FORWARD NATE THOMPSON RELEASED FROM PTO
The Los Angeles Kings have released forward Nate Thompson from his professional tryout:. Thompson, 37, is a veteran of 844 NHL games, and this appears to be the last stop in the big league for him. With just 164 points over his career, offense has never been Thompson's forte, but...
RON FRANCIS THINKS SHANE WRIGHT IS CAPABLE OF SPENDING THE ENTIRE YEAR IN SEATTLE
It appears that the pre-season performances of 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright have won over his General Manager, Ron Francis. In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Wednesday, Francis said that he believes Shane Wright will spend the entire 2022-23 season with the Kraken. "I don't...
