Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Independence School District survey to find how community feels about potential 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A four-day school week would be a big change for the Independence School District. “The extra 45 minutes, or maybe an hour, that that would make our school day might be a challenge for us with sports and all of those kinds of things,” said Megan Candillo.
Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: Mill Valley Jaguars
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Mill Valley Jaguars!
Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City realtor received a national award for fighting food insecurity. Dennis Curtin has been a realtor for nearly 50 years. When he’s not selling homes, you might be able to find him at Mimi’s Pantry serving his community. Curtin opened Mimi’s...
New clinical diagnostics lab in Lenexa will create 235 jobs, governor says
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced that Eurofins Viracor will be opening a lab in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs. The governor’s office said the company is “a global leader in clinical diagnostic services” and “provides rapid test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.”
St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop Miege
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
Police: Investigation in Excelsior Springs still active, no new information released
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The investigation into an Excelsior Springs crime scene continued Saturday, but no additional developments were announced. A reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation was launched Friday after a woman began banging on doors just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning. She told witnesses she had escaped a home in the city.
Paola man sentenced to more than 5 years for indecent liberties and aggravated battery
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola man was sentenced to more than five years for crimes stemming from a July 2019 arrest by the Lansing Police Department. Benjamin Allen, a 28-year-old from Paola, was arrested July 30, 2019, after being seen with a minor female at a park in Lansing, Kansas. Allen was sentenced Friday to 64 months for the crime of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Aggravated Battery.
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death avoids jail time
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee woman whose toddler was killed in an arson fire while she was out buying drugs may avoid prison time due to a surprising sentence from a judge. Karlie Phelps pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her 17-month-old son.
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Friday Night Blitz: KC metro football scores and highlights for Oct. 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Metro football games around Kansas City continue Friday night. Here are the results from both sides of the border. Blue Valley Northwest 35, Blue Valley Southwest 14. DeSoto 24, Piper 0. Gardner-Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7. Olathe North 69, Shawnee Mission West 7. St. James Academy...
KU announces plans for reimagined football facilities, including Memorial Stadium overhaul
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas athletic director Travis Goff is striking while the iron is hot. Goff and the University of Kansas announced Friday plans for a project that will overhaul 102-year-old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Construction on the project would begin in 2023. According to a release from...
KC Current stadium groundbreaking continues transformation of KC riverfront
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From tow lot and dumping ground to massive redevelopment projects, Kansas City’s riverfront is continuing its transformation with the construction of the KC Current soccer stadium. KC Current co-owners, players, stadium partners and local leaders held a groundbreaking and celebration Thursday. The estimated $117...
Chiefs announce KU’s Bill Self to serve as drum honoree Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will head to the GEHA Deck as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Drum Honoree for Monday night’s matchup with the Raiders. During Kansas City’s home-opener, former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe served as the Drum Honoree. Parking...
Dozens gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s. Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Coldest evening since April in store for KC area. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022...
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in battle of unbeatens
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games. The Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma.
