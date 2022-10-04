ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
New clinical diagnostics lab in Lenexa will create 235 jobs, governor says

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced that Eurofins Viracor will be opening a lab in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs. The governor’s office said the company is “a global leader in clinical diagnostic services” and “provides rapid test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.”
KCTV 5

St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop Miege

Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
Police: Investigation in Excelsior Springs still active, no new information released

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The investigation into an Excelsior Springs crime scene continued Saturday, but no additional developments were announced. A reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation was launched Friday after a woman began banging on doors just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning. She told witnesses she had escaped a home in the city.
Paola man sentenced to more than 5 years for indecent liberties and aggravated battery

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola man was sentenced to more than five years for crimes stemming from a July 2019 arrest by the Lansing Police Department. Benjamin Allen, a 28-year-old from Paola, was arrested July 30, 2019, after being seen with a minor female at a park in Lansing, Kansas. Allen was sentenced Friday to 64 months for the crime of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Aggravated Battery.
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death avoids jail time

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee woman whose toddler was killed in an arson fire while she was out buying drugs may avoid prison time due to a surprising sentence from a judge. Karlie Phelps pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the February death of her 17-month-old son.
Friday Night Blitz: KC metro football scores and highlights for Oct. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Metro football games around Kansas City continue Friday night. Here are the results from both sides of the border. Blue Valley Northwest 35, Blue Valley Southwest 14. DeSoto 24, Piper 0. Gardner-Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7. Olathe North 69, Shawnee Mission West 7. St. James Academy...
Tonganoxie police ask help with locating 6-year-old child

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts. He has...
KC Current stadium groundbreaking continues transformation of KC riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From tow lot and dumping ground to massive redevelopment projects, Kansas City’s riverfront is continuing its transformation with the construction of the KC Current soccer stadium. KC Current co-owners, players, stadium partners and local leaders held a groundbreaking and celebration Thursday. The estimated $117...
KU announces plans for reimagined football stadium complex

Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity. Dennis Curtin opened Mimi’s Pantry in the Northland three years ago, and it helps thousands of families every year. Excelsior Springs police give an update on sexual assault, kidnapping report. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Excelsior Springs...
Chiefs announce KU’s Bill Self to serve as drum honoree Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will head to the GEHA Deck as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Drum Honoree for Monday night’s matchup with the Raiders. During Kansas City’s home-opener, former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe served as the Drum Honoree. Parking...
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in battle of unbeatens

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games. The Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma.
