Martin Smith and studioDRIFT are bringing a new event to the Arkansas Delta and Crowley’s Ridge, the Birdeye Gravel Festival. Martin was the driving force behind a gravel ride from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarksville, Mississippi in November of 2021. He was also at the helm for the Delta Grind ride that took place in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Both of these events were much more than gravel rides. Martin, his studioDRIFT team, and his family have a record of turning these events into unique experiences by accentuating the area’s hospitality. Food and music are a big part of these gravel rides. In its Inaugural year, the Birdeye Gravel Festival looks to have the same recipe for fun and local exploration.

BIRDEYE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO