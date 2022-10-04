Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
Kait 8
NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Kait 8
Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A project a long time coming in the city of Hoxie is about to be finished. Mayor Dennis Coggins explained the new park is being built on Annie Street rather than the old city park location. He said the project there has been a lot put...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Dyess
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo...
Kait 8
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
The Inaugural Birdeye Gravel Festival
Martin Smith and studioDRIFT are bringing a new event to the Arkansas Delta and Crowley’s Ridge, the Birdeye Gravel Festival. Martin was the driving force behind a gravel ride from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarksville, Mississippi in November of 2021. He was also at the helm for the Delta Grind ride that took place in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Both of these events were much more than gravel rides. Martin, his studioDRIFT team, and his family have a record of turning these events into unique experiences by accentuating the area’s hospitality. Food and music are a big part of these gravel rides. In its Inaugural year, the Birdeye Gravel Festival looks to have the same recipe for fun and local exploration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Kait 8
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
Comments / 0