Ilya Silchukou was a cultural icon in his native Belarus, the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi who represented his nation at official government functions at home and abroad and performed at opera houses across Europe.He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland.And he gave it all up.Silchukou dared to speak out against Alexander Lukashenko, who has led the former Soviet republic with an iron fist for nearly three decades.He's now living in suburban Boston with his wife and three children and teaches music to middle school students while he tries to revive his singing career...

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO