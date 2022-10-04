ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu. On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division. Avian flu spreads easily...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

AGFC using new tactic to tackle chronic wasting disease

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Arkansas agency is making sure an ongoing problem won’t affect the state’s wildlife population. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, affects deer and elk wildlife. Since 2015, the disease has made its presence in the Natural State. That’s why Arkansas Game and Fish Commission...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Health
Kait 8

Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR

