who13.com
Fans of Perry football saddened by sudden end to season
PERRY, Iowa — News on Wednesday that Perry High School would be cancelling the last three games of the football season due to being unable to safely field a varsity team left many in the community upset. The team had suffered from injuries, and not enough players, so the...
who13.com
Iowa State drops third straight game
AMES – It was another offensive struggle for the Cyclones Saturday night against Kansas State. ISU lost its 3rd straight game, 10-9 to the Wildcats. Jace Gilbert kicked 3 field goals, but the offense never really threatened to score a TD, managing just over 270 total yards. Adrian Martinez...
who13.com
Football Friday Week 7
Football Friday week 7 provided some big wins for local teams. Lynnville-Sully, Dowling, Valley, Carlisle, Ankeny, Northwest, SE Polk all part of the show. John Sears, Mark Freund have it all covered.
who13.com
Drake Hoops Fest is back again on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — College basketball returns to the streets of downtown Des Moines Thursday night. Drake Hoops Fest is back at 3rd Street and Court Avenue. The Drake University Bulldogs started this new tradition just last year. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have followed suit with similar events in their hometowns this year.
who13.com
Local store celebrates 85 years
Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
who13.com
Two guys named Dave make music together
Two longtime music teachers, with the same name, joined forces to make music together! They’re called “Two Guys Named Dave.” Dave Swenson and Dave Richardson share their story. You can catch Two Guys Named Dave at Jazz at Louie’s Wine Dive. It’s October 23rd from 5 to...
who13.com
Change Course aims to solve reincarceration rate, labor shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — One couple in Iowa is focused on fixing two glaring problems in the state: the reincarceration rate and the labor shortage. Joseph and Karin Johnson are the two behind Change Course, a personal development and career course for the underserved in the state. WHO 13 reported on the new course back in August. Their first class starts on November 7 and there are still spots that need filled.
who13.com
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found in a roach-infested and feces-filled apartment on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at...
who13.com
Ames ‘repair cafe’ hopes to fix items so they stay out of landfills
AMES, Iowa — If you have some broken household items, don’t toss them just yet. A repair cafe is being held at the Ames Public Library this Saturday. Anyone can bring in broken household items to the event and a team of 25 volunteers will do their best to repair them for free.
who13.com
New Ames park gets ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday
AMES, Iowa — A new neighborhood park will officially open Thursday afternoon in Ames. The Tahira & Labh Hira Park gets its name from a couple who lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. It’s located at the corner of Westwood Drive and Woodland Street. “When the former...
who13.com
A scary good time
The new Phantom Fall Fest isn’t play time for boy and ghouls. Alex Payne from Adventureland shares how it takes having a scary good time to the extreme!. Phantom Fall Fest is happening every weekend in October. Visit adventurelandresort.com for the times of the fest and for discount tickets.
who13.com
How peripheral neuropathy affects people
Peripheral neuropathy affects many people, and they may not even know it. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Founder of Vero Neuropathy, shares the symptoms to know. A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. As a special offer, mention “Hello Iowa” and get $200 off! The number to call: 515-676-VERO (8376). You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com.
who13.com
Electrical now a part of Golden Rule
Bobby Johnson from Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical shares advice to keep your home safe and energy efficient when it comes to electricity. You can find Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes and online at goldenrulephc.com.
who13.com
Salvation Army’s mobile breakfast club canteen feeds Des Moines’ hungry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Salvation Army sends out its mobile food canteen three mornings a week to provide hot meals to those in need across Des Moines. The food canteen started as a way to provide disaster or emergency relief and since then has been used to provide free meals to people who are food insecure.
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
who13.com
Affordable housing project in Boone breaking ground Thursday
BOONE, Iowa – A $19 million project bringing affordable housing and senior housing to Boone breaks ground Thursday. The two-phase project will construct 70 new housing units as part of The Villas at Fox Pointe. The development is located at the northwest corner of 22nd Street and P Avenue.
