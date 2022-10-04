DES MOINES, Iowa — One couple in Iowa is focused on fixing two glaring problems in the state: the reincarceration rate and the labor shortage. Joseph and Karin Johnson are the two behind Change Course, a personal development and career course for the underserved in the state. WHO 13 reported on the new course back in August. Their first class starts on November 7 and there are still spots that need filled.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO