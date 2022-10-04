Between Thursday at 10am through Friday at 11:59pm, get 2 for 1 tickets for ANTIFest. Punk rock renegades Anti-Flag have been packaging their subversive political messages in hardcore hooks for over two decades. In concert the band plays with palpable passion and tears through their rebellious anthems at a lightning-fast pace. Guitarist Justin Sane’s piercing tenor perfectly complements bassist Chris No. 2’s guttural growl as the two trade off lead vocal duties. Sane also whips out furious guitar licks as No. 2’s manically moving basslines bubble just below the surface on their sociopolitical salvos. Rhythm guitarist Chris Head and drummer Pat Thetic support the group’s furious charge with a heart-pounding onslaught of riffs and beats. Anti-Flag is sure to stir crowds into a frenzy and spread their message of righteous indignation across the nation on their 2015 American Spring Tour.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO