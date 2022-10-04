Freaky Deaky PDX once again returns to the Portland Expo Center this October 28th & 29th!! 👻. Find your freakiest costume and come join Svdden Death, CloZee, LSDream, and many more frighteningly good sets that you won’t want to miss. This is an 18+ event (21+ to drink) that will be going from 6pm-12am where you can expect top notch production, spooky decorations and a freakishly good time! 😈

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO