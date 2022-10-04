Henry Darrell Jorgenson, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 following a long illness. Darrell was born on October 27, 1933 in Dodgeville to Henry and Phyllis (McBoyle) Jorgenson. He worked at John Deere before venturing out on his own. He drove semi, then farmed, owned a whitewashing company, was a Mineral Point Police Officer and his favorite job was driving school bus for the Iowa-Grant Schools for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed antique tractors, competing with his hunting dogs and snowmobiling. He enjoyed everything relating to horses, especially trail riding with friends. Gathering over coffee or a meal to share stories with family and neighbors was something he truly treasured.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO