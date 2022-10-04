Read full article on original website
Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst
EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
Theodore John Fondrk
MADISON – Theodore Fondrk, also known as Dad, Brother, Teodoro, Fonzie, Teddingtons, Pook and Ted, was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle and friend. He died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ted was born at home and grew up on the East-side of Madison with his loving parents,...
Verona clinches share of Big Eight title with 35-6 win
Marian Elizabeth (Wills) Voigts
Marian Elizabeth (Wills) Voigts, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marian was born June 7, 1932 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of William Hobart and Florence (Steinhoff) Wills. She was raised on a farm outside Belmont, Wisconsin. She graduated salutatorian from Belmont High School. She was married to Willard Voigts on June 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2012. After their marriage they moved to the Voigts’ family farm and farmed for 38 years. During that time they raised four children.
Darlington spoils Belleville’s perfect season, wins 34-24
John M. Kirkpatrick
John M. Kirkpatrick, 83, of Janesville, passed away on October 5, 2022 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. John was born to Earl and Hazel (Tucker) Kirkpatrick on September 29, 1939 in Laona, Wisconsin. He married Jeannette Bennett in 1956 in South Beloit, Illinois. John...
Patricia Ann Hall
Patricia Ann Hall, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. There will be no services as was her wish. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Patricia’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Muriel June Haglund
Muriel June Haglund, 98, of Marshfield and Madison, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Oak Park Place East in Madison, Wis. She treasured friends, shopping, bridge, and traveling. In her final years, she loved playing bingo, playing our dice game, and watching the world go by with her M&Ms and orange juice. Her spirit, sense of humor, and warm embrace shall live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Doris Smith Wells
Doris Smith Wells died at home in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 1, 2022. Born August 9, 1934, in Palatka, Florida, her parents were Ira Sylvester Smith and Maude Viola Ragin, both from the Palatka, Florida area. Doris graduated from Palatka High School and maintained friendships in Palatka all her life....
John Forrest Jordan
John Forrest Jordan, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Belmont Nursing Home, Madison. He was born on July 16, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Carroll and Beverly (Bryant) Jordan. John graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1977, followed by Pierce...
Henry Darrell Jorgenson
Henry Darrell Jorgenson, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 following a long illness. Darrell was born on October 27, 1933 in Dodgeville to Henry and Phyllis (McBoyle) Jorgenson. He worked at John Deere before venturing out on his own. He drove semi, then farmed, owned a whitewashing company, was a Mineral Point Police Officer and his favorite job was driving school bus for the Iowa-Grant Schools for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed antique tractors, competing with his hunting dogs and snowmobiling. He enjoyed everything relating to horses, especially trail riding with friends. Gathering over coffee or a meal to share stories with family and neighbors was something he truly treasured.
Elnora Doris Jones
Elnora Doris Jones, age 96, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Elroy. A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00AM at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steve Keller presiding. Elnora was born...
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Repairing, not replacing
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits an era when more people repaired their belonging rather than throwing them away when they broke. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lori Lee Seely
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Lori Lee Seely, age 64, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was welcomed into this world on April 13, 1958, the daughter of Norman and Beverly (Carlson) Seely. Lori was born with an imperfect heart, but it was the heart of a fighter. Her first surgery was when she was only 6 months old. There have been many health issues in her years.
Mary Jo Prien
Mary Jo Prien, age 80, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe. She was born on November 21, 1941 the daughter of Ted and Margaret (Baumbauer) Thayer in Wabash, Indiana. Mary Jo’s mother passed away from Leukemia when Mary Jo was very young. She was raised by her father and step-mother, Silvia; and spent every summer from childhood until graduation from high school with her grandmother, Josephine Thayer in Peru, Indiana. She loved her grandmother and her days and friends in Peru.
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, surrounded by loved ones. Kurt graduated from Madison East High School and worked several jobs since the age of 14. He started working as a tow truck driver for Schmidt’s Towing and that lead into diesel mechanic jobs from Terra Engineering & Construction Corp. to the City of Madison, to International Trucks.
Prost! brings Munich to Madison
Prost! opened its doors on September 17, the first official day of Oktoberfest in Munich. In just its first weekend — and in true Wisconsin spirit — guests drank the East Washington Avenue newcomer out of brew. “We prepped for a busy weekend of beer drinking,” says owner...
Get outdoors and enjoy the fall colors as the weekend looks dry with seasonable temperatures – Julian
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Meet our Pet of the Week: Pumpkin Spice
You can learn more about Pumpkin Spice and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
