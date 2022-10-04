LFR reveals cause of South Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue provided additional information late Monday night about an apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m.

According to LFR, maintenance workers for the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner. LFR said employees were soldering a copper line a few inches away from the exterior wall where it was cut from the old condenser unit.

Fire officials said the work crew left to get supplies, and there was “no sign of fire at that time.” The fire was reported to 911 approximately 30 minutes later, according to LFR.

LFR said the fire spread through the chimney to the entire length of the attic.

In total, 24 apartment units were impacted by the fire, leaving 28 people displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance, LFR said.

Four other buildings were left without power but “not affected by the fire,” LFR said. Officials estimated power would be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

LFR said fire crews would stay on scene throughout the night to monitor hot spots.

