Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Vancouver
Thunderbirds 3, Giants 2 (OT) 1. Vancouver, Honzek 3 (Lipinski, Roberts) 14:21. Penalties — Myatovic Sea (hooking) 8:24; Lipinski Van (tripping) 11:50; Myatovic Sea (interference) 15:33; Honzek Van (tripping) 18:10. Second Period. 2. Seattle, Sawchyn 2 (Hanzel, Popowich) 9:33 (pp). 3. Seattle, Sawchyn 3 (Ciona) 14:01. 4. Vancouver, Bochek...
SFGate
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops
1. Kamloops, Kuefler 1 (Seminoff, Levis) 3:29 (pp). 2. Victoria, Hodson 2 (Patton) 12:23. 3. Kamloops, Hammell 1 (Bairos, Sydor) 19:02 (pp). Penalties — Almquist Vic (boarding) 2:53; Briltz Vic (high sticking) 7:40; Almquist Vic (tripping) 17:30. Second Period. No Scoring. Penalties — Shipley Vic () 16:03; Kuefler Kam...
NHL・
Comments / 0