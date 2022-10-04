ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Boone's Denver workload expected to increase with running back Javonte Williams out

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
Mike Boone, a former University of Cincinnati Bearcats running back, could see more playing time than he's seen so far in parts of two seasons with Denver after Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Boone had his first three carries of the season against the Raiders for 20 yards, and one reception for nine yards. They were his first three carries of the season. Last season, he rushed four times for 35 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards with a touchdown in eight games for Denver.

The Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Boone signed as a free agent with the Vikings in 2018. In three seasons with Minnesota, he had 379 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and seven catches for 28 yards. He had 148 of those rushing yards on 17 carries in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 29, 2019.

