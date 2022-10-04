ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker went on 'Hannity' to deny that he paid a woman to get an abortion: 'I send money to a lot of people'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Georgia.. Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

Herschel Walker went on Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Monday to deny The Daily Beast's report that he reimbursed a woman for an abortion in 2009.

Walker, a Trump-backed GOP candidate for the Senate in Georgia who opposes abortion with no exceptions, was the subject of a Daily Beast exclusive published Monday. The media outlet interviewed a woman who said Walker wanted her to get an abortion after he got her pregnant in 2009. The woman shared a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, along with an image of a get well card and a $700 check, both signed by Walker.

The Daily Beast reported that the abortion took place on September 12, 2009, and that the check from Walker was dated September 17, 2009. The Daily Beast did not name the woman.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Walker denied that he paid for an abortion, calling it a "flat-out lie."

Speaking to Hannity hours later, Walker said The Daily Beast's report was a "lie" and said that he "never asked anyone to get an abortion."

Hannity questioned him on the $700 check seen by The Daily Beast, asking, "Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?"

"I send money to a lot of people. And that's what's so funny," Walker said.

"You know, I do scholarships for kids. I give money to people all the time. Because I'm always helping people. Because I believe in being generous," Walker told Hannity.

"God has blessed me, I want to bless others. Now, I got into this race because I'm a Christian. I love the Lord Jesus Christ," Walker said. "And I always tell everyone that no weapon formed against me shall prosper. So whoever been out there wanna lie on Herschel Walker, you're lying on the wrong one."

Walker's denial came the same night that his son, Christian Walker, went on Twitter and put him on blast. In a series of tweets, Walker accused his father of lying.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," the younger Walker wrote on Twitter.

"I don't care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you're some "moral, Christian, upright man." You've lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you," he added.

In response to his son's comments, Walker tweeted on Monday night: "I LOVE my son no matter what."

Christian Walker's allegations come ten months after he introduced his father on stage at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser in December 2021.

Walker is running as an anti-abortion candidate, insisting that there be no exceptions for abortion even in cases of rape and incest.

Walker, a former NFL running back, is up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November's midterm elections. He was one of former President Donald Trump's three high-profile Senate picks alongside Ohio's JD Vance and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

In late September, Warnock had a five-point lead over Walker in the high-stakes Senate contest, which could determine whether the Democratic Party keeps control of the upper chamber.

Christian Walker and a representative for Herschel Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Comments / 34

Norman Jones
4d ago

Republicans, don’t y’all have any honor, morals or self respect anymore?.. you guys would support the devil if the devil just say he’s an Republican. Herschel Walker says that black men don’t support their children, but Herschel Walker have three children that he never supported. You know what, never mind..

Reply(1)
8
WAKE UP!
4d ago

Walkers own son is telling you MAGA fools the Truth. Hope y'all listen

Reply(18)
18
Sara Oliver
5d ago

The ignorant and insane will still vote for him and probably elect him.

Reply
11
