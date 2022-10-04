ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

hello
4d ago

this has been happening sense I was a teenager and that was 20 years ago. if they didn't stop it then they won't do anything now .. Sadly

ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kjzz.com

Toll proposal under discussion to reduce traffic in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inside the Utah Department of Transportation’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement lies a proposal to implement a toll in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The goal would be to stabilize and reduce traffic volumes by 30% through travel alternatives. UDOT’s proposal is...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

