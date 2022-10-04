Read full article on original website
Team effort powers Grand Blanc volleyball to home sweep over Dow
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Remi Madison and Laila Bates combined for 22 kills as the Grand Blanc volleyball swept Dow 3-0 Thursday night. The Bobcats improved to 9-0 in the Saginaw Valley League.
Saginaw Valley State football set to battle defending national champs Ferris State
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Last weekend, the Saginaw Valley State football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of 2nd ranked Grand Valley State. And it doesn't get any easier this Saturday when they face off against the defending national champions. The Cardinals will host top-ranked...
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
Police locate MISSING teen out of Imlay City area
IMLAY CITY, Mich. - UPDATE: The teen has been found and has returned home. Michigan State Police are looking a 15-year-old who left home after being released from a mental hospital. Police say he was last seen on foot in the Imlay City area. Here is his description:. Roman Basha.
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
Construction wraps up on $100M I-69 project, lanes reopen
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Construction crews completed work on a $100 million project on I-69. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 reopened on Thursday. The repairs supported 1,270 jobs in total.
National Faith & Blue Weekend held in Flint
FLINT, Mich.— It is National Faith and Blue weekend and Michigan State Police Flint Post joined with Galilean Baptist church in Flint for a community gathering. This is all part of a national event where law enforcement come together with faith-based groups to reinforce connections between law enforcement and the community.
Boil water advisory for part of Holly
HOLLY, Mich. - Holly is warning the public of a boil water advisory. See the following notice from the the Village of Holly:
Teen arrested after allegedly making threat against Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Police Department School Resource Officers are investigating a threat involving Northeast Middle School. This morning, school administration and MPD School Resource Officers were informed of a threat that was made on Monday, October 3, 2022. The alleged threat was made by a 13-year-old 8th grader who...
Millington school raises money for student fighting cancer, shave heads at pep rally
MILLINGTON, Mich. - "Bald for Bobby." That is the event helping raise money for a local student fighting cancer. Bobby Cerasoli is a senior at Millington High School. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the form of a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor. The community...
East Tawas Council Member arrested for allegedly soliciting murder
EAST TAWAS, MICH. - East Tawas Council Member 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder. Michigan State Police say Mooney was arraigned on two counts of solicitation of murder on Wednesday. Investigators say they believe Mooney had been serving as the executor of an estate when...
Northridge Academy installs new 'Kaboom!' playground
FLINT, Mich. — Northridge Academy is getting a brand new playground. On Saturday, community members, staff and parents were out building the playground. Evelyn Hamlett, the Northridge Academy School leader, said the project was long awaited. "We won a playground in 2019, and because of COVID, we were not...
New funding aims to reduce violent crime in Saginaw, nearly $350k to fight gun violence
SAGINAW, Mich. – The Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office joined together on Friday with local law makers and area school officials to announce that new federal funding will go to fight violent crime. The funding aims to focus on reducing gang and gun violence within...
