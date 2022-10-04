ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
Police locate MISSING teen out of Imlay City area

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - UPDATE: The teen has been found and has returned home. Michigan State Police are looking a 15-year-old who left home after being released from a mental hospital. Police say he was last seen on foot in the Imlay City area. Here is his description:. Roman Basha.
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
National Faith & Blue Weekend held in Flint

FLINT, Mich.— It is National Faith and Blue weekend and Michigan State Police Flint Post joined with Galilean Baptist church in Flint for a community gathering. This is all part of a national event where law enforcement come together with faith-based groups to reinforce connections between law enforcement and the community.
Teen arrested after allegedly making threat against Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Police Department School Resource Officers are investigating a threat involving Northeast Middle School. This morning, school administration and MPD School Resource Officers were informed of a threat that was made on Monday, October 3, 2022. The alleged threat was made by a 13-year-old 8th grader who...
East Tawas Council Member arrested for allegedly soliciting murder

EAST TAWAS, MICH. - East Tawas Council Member 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder. Michigan State Police say Mooney was arraigned on two counts of solicitation of murder on Wednesday. Investigators say they believe Mooney had been serving as the executor of an estate when...
Northridge Academy installs new 'Kaboom!' playground

FLINT, Mich. — Northridge Academy is getting a brand new playground. On Saturday, community members, staff and parents were out building the playground. Evelyn Hamlett, the Northridge Academy School leader, said the project was long awaited. "We won a playground in 2019, and because of COVID, we were not...
