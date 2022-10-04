Read full article on original website
WCAX
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
mynbc5.com
Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating
DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
WCAX
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
mynbc5.com
Driver killed after motorcycle hits truck in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Newport man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Route 100. Vermont State Police said 81-year-old Howard Collins of Newport Center was driving south on Route 100 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when he attempted to make a left turn onto Collins Mill Road.
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Colchester Sun
Essex police log: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
The Essex Police Department reported 212 incidents during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Listed below are some of those calls. 12:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Beech St) 3:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St/Hillcrest Road) 8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road) 9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Newport
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting
Denroy Dasent was charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting at the Swiss Host Motel in South Burlington on Sunday night. He was charged on Monday in a shooting in Burlington that took place the same night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting .
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and found 13 staying there who didn’t belong there. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint while they searched the location. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
newportdispatch.com
St. Johnsbury Academy van hits moose in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 31-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a moose in Newbury yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 3:35 p.m. The vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
newportdispatch.com
Derby man arrested for assault at Border Motel
DERBY — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident at the Border Motel at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Leonard Bent, of Derby, assaulted Joseph Leone, 55, also of Derby. Police say Leone’s...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2, DLS in East Burke
EAST BURKE — A 32-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in East Burke on Saturday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for several violations on Mohawk Drive at around 9:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Cole Hunter. While speaking with Hunter, police say they...
