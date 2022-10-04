Read full article on original website
GAC Equestrian Team NDSU Show!
Come support the GAC Equestrian Team at our first show of the season in Fargo, North Dakota. Feb 287:30 pmGAC Equestrian Team Interest Meeting Interest meeting for the GAC Equestrian Team where full team information…. Mar 044:00 pmGAC Equestrian Team UMC Show Come support your favorite Gusties at our last...
Homecoming Giveaway
Need to get dripped out for homecoming? No worries! CAB will be giving out fun free accessories for the big game!. Feb 0811:30 amSweetheart Pillow Giveaway All students can grab a sweetheart pillow kit and make their own stuff-a-heart. Feb 265:00 pmThe 36th Annual President's Ball: Aurora Borealis Ball Please...
Library 50th Anniversary Open House
Happy Homecoming weekend Gusties! Be sure to bring the family to the Gustavus Library today between 10:00 a.m. and noon for our 50th Anniversary Open House. We’ll eat cake and almond bars, make a commemorative craft, host a Gustie-author story time at 11:30, and draw for bookishly good prizes—you won’t want to miss it!
Football Routs St. Scholastica 77-7 on Homecoming
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus football team treated its Homecoming crowd to a decisive 77-7 win over St. Scholastica on Saturday at Hollingsworth Field, setting the program record for largest margin of victory. The Gusties outgained the Saints 667-201 in total yards, improving to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the MIAC, and 1-0 in the Northwoods Division.
Gusties Stay Perfect in Conference Play, Posting Five-Set Comeback Victory
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — After 19 competitions, the Gusties played their first five-set match of the season Saturday evening at St. Olaf. Fortunately for the Gusties, five sets would be just enough to maintain their perfect conference record, 5-0. The Oles got off to a strong start in set one,...
Homecoming and Family Fun Zone
Enjoy the petting zoo, mini golf, and many fun activities in the Fun Zone as part of the Homecoming 2022 celebration. Jan 1510:00 amGusties Serve SoCal: Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools Members of the Gustavus Alumni Association in…. Sep 022:45 pmLegacy Family Photos and First Generation Student Pictures Multi-generational Gustie...
Homecoming Rave
The annual Gustavus Homecoming Rave is back! The Rave is a big dance that happens every year to conclude the Homecoming week of events. Come to the outdoor Homecoming Tent from 9:00 pm to midnight for a night filled with dancing to your favorite music, high energy DJs, giant balloons, and LED light sticks! We're so excited to see you there!
Gusties Celebrate Title IX, Get Back on Winning Track
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s soccer team was in a streak-snapping mood Saturday afternoon. Kirsten Poppen (So., Verona) scored what would be the game-winning goal, lifting the Gusties to 3-0 win over Concordia — putting an end to a five-game losing streak and a four-game offensive dry spell.
Gusties Remain Undefeated in Conference Play, Take Down No. 15 Augsburg
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Gusties and the Auggies entered Friday night’s MIAC match-up as the only two teams still undefeated in conference play. Friday night’s match would put a blemish on one of those perfect records, as the two nationally ranked teams met for the first time this season in Minneapolis.
