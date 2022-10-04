The annual Gustavus Homecoming Rave is back! The Rave is a big dance that happens every year to conclude the Homecoming week of events. Come to the outdoor Homecoming Tent from 9:00 pm to midnight for a night filled with dancing to your favorite music, high energy DJs, giant balloons, and LED light sticks! We're so excited to see you there!

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO