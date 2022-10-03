Girl found in southwest Phoenix park with gunshot wound
Police found a girl in a southwest Phoenix park with a gunshot wound on Sunday.
Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a department spokesperson, said officers found the girl near the 7100 block of West Vineyard Road from where she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Krynsky said the girl is expected to make a full recovery.
Detectives are still investigating the incident and anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.
