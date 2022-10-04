ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ listed for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
ROCK HILL, SC
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
South Carolina State
Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts

MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Why voters are being asked to approve increases for SC rainy day funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters will have the opportunity to change the South Carolina constitution in the upcoming general election. In short, the two proposed constitutional amendments would increase the state's two rainy funds, which is money set aside for emergencies. Here's how the two amendments will appear on voters'...
