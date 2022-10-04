Wichita Board of Education plans to address overcrowding at Southeast

The Wichita School Board was given a presentation Monday night, addressing overcrowding and other problems at Southeast High School.

Some ideas included allowing some students to transfer to Northeast Magnet and Heights, as well as changing district boundaries. Something Board President Stan Reeser says would need to be put to the voters.

South east is currently around 100 students over capacity.

The Board also discussed replacing the turf on the football field at Southeast High.

Officials telling the board Monday night that the turf is in its eighth year of a ten year warranty. The board voted to replace the turf at a cost not to exceed $950,000. They expect to receive a price break or rebate, due to the two years that are left on the warranty.