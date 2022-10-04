Read full article on original website
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Pop’s Culture Shoppe Invites Photographers to Submit Photos
Calling all photographers of all skill levels – amateur to semipro! Pop’s Culture Shoppe is looking for artistic images that capture a recognizable site, or iconic view of Tioga and Bradford counties for their annual puzzle contest. Images should appeal to tourists as well as locals who are...
HPN News Update – October 7, 2022
The Mansfield Shoe Bank is open this weekend, the Blossburg Fall Festival begins on Sunday, students can spend a day with Mansfield’s Depart of Music and History Comes Alive at the Deane Center. I’m Natalie Himmelberger and this is the news and information impacting out region, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.
Come to the Blossburg VIBE Fall Festival!
It’s fall ‘yall – what better way to celebrate than with an outdoor community event. Blossburg Visions in Business and Entertainment (V.I.B.E.) is sponsoring the annual Blossburg VIBE Fall Festival October 9th from 12 noon to 4 pm downtown Blossburg. The main attraction is the Hot Dog...
The former County Cupboard restaurant will be demolished. Owners aren’t sure what’s next
Work could begin as soon as next week.
Country Cupboard restaurant site to be demolished
Once a hallmark of Lewisburg, the Country Cupboard Restaurant & Shops will soon be demolished. Demolition is set to begin Oct. 11 at the site located along Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to Evangelical Community Hospital, the buyer of the restaurant site. “We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of...
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
Police: Fairfield vape shop sold marijuana to underage customers — even after previous arrest
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield vape shop that already had been busted for selling marijuana to underage customers has now been suspended by the Connecticut Department of Labor, according to Fairfield police. The move comes after an investigation into Rose Smoke and Vape Shop, which is located at 2035 Black Rock Trnpk. in Fairfield. […]
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
Tractor trailer crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Lycoming County
Lycoming County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 14 in Lewis Township and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 14 in Lycoming County and Route 414 in Tioga County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
Over 100 properties for sale in Steuben County Property Tax Auction
Steuben County has announced the 100+ properties for sale in this year's second Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction that starts this month.
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Police looking for suspect involved in theft at Muncy Sheetz
Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
