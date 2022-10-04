October 9 - Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series.
The St. Louis Cardinals' storybook season came to an abrupt ending this weekend, as the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Redbirds from playoff contention Saturday night, defeating St. Louis 2-0. Albert Pujols recorded two hits in what is expected to be the final game of his career.
Seattle, WA. – T-Mobile Park erupted as the Seattle Mariners completed one of the greatest comebacks in postseason baseball history, meaning there were all kinds of emotions in the air. “My hands are still shaking. I can’t ... I … I’m speechless. This is unbelievable!” Jack Maloney said....
Comments / 0