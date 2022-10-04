ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Delph Talks Lady Rebels’ District Title Shutout

Junior goalkeeper Darby Delph and the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team posted a pair of shutouts on the way to the program’s first 13th-District title since 2017. After knocking off Logan County 1-0 in the final on Tuesday, Delph talked about getting the trophy for the team’s seniors.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Boys 2nd Region Soccer Tournament Pairings Set

Pairings are now set for the boys’ 2nd Region soccer tournament which will be played next week at Henderson County. The draw was held by Zoom Friday morning. The tournament will get underway Monday evening at 5:30. The first match Monday will have 6th District champion Henderson County taking on 7th District runner-up Hopkins Central. The two teams met during the opening week of the season with the Colonels taking a 5-0 win.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)

The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney

Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville

University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Strong 2nd Half Carries UHA to 3rd Straight District Title (w/PHOTOS)

Make it a three-peat for the University Heights Academy Blazers. UHA scored a goal in the waning seconds of the first half and then another in the opening moments of the second half to take control of the match and then go on to take a 4-1 win over the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 8th District championship at Fryar Stadium.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Ethan Hale Puts Blazers in Front

The district championship match between Hopkinsville and University Heights was in the waning seconds of the first half, tied at 0-0. In this Max’s Moment. that changes as Ethan Hale broke clear and found the net to give the Blazers the lead and the momentum going into the half. Take a look.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

