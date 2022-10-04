Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall County Freshman Trinity Beth Captures State Golf Title (w/PHOTOS)
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth rode a strong start on Saturday and outdueled Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown down the stretch to win the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. The Lady Marshals fell just short of repeating as state champions, posting a 651 to finish 17...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown Finishes Runner-Up at State Golf Championships (w/PHOTOS)
Playing the last round of her high school career on Saturday at the KHSAA State Golf Championships, Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown fired at 1-over 73 at Bowling Green County Club to finish runner-up to Marshall County’s Trinity Beth. Brown entered the day one shot back of Beth after...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown 2nd After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown fired a 1-over 73 on Friday in the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green County Club and sits in 2nd place ahead of her final round on Saturday. Brown had a pair of bogeys on her first three holes on Friday before a birdie...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Delph Talks Lady Rebels’ District Title Shutout
Junior goalkeeper Darby Delph and the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team posted a pair of shutouts on the way to the program’s first 13th-District title since 2017. After knocking off Logan County 1-0 in the final on Tuesday, Delph talked about getting the trophy for the team’s seniors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Boys 2nd Region Soccer Tournament Pairings Set
Pairings are now set for the boys’ 2nd Region soccer tournament which will be played next week at Henderson County. The draw was held by Zoom Friday morning. The tournament will get underway Monday evening at 5:30. The first match Monday will have 6th District champion Henderson County taking on 7th District runner-up Hopkins Central. The two teams met during the opening week of the season with the Colonels taking a 5-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
yoursportsedge.com
Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville
University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Cate Blane in Top-20 After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After a rough start on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane finished strong to sit in a tie for 17th ahead of her final round on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Blane began on the back nine and opened with a par on...
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Carries UHA to 3rd Straight District Title (w/PHOTOS)
Make it a three-peat for the University Heights Academy Blazers. UHA scored a goal in the waning seconds of the first half and then another in the opening moments of the second half to take control of the match and then go on to take a 4-1 win over the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 8th District championship at Fryar Stadium.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Ethan Hale Puts Blazers in Front
The district championship match between Hopkinsville and University Heights was in the waning seconds of the first half, tied at 0-0. In this Max’s Moment. that changes as Ethan Hale broke clear and found the net to give the Blazers the lead and the momentum going into the half. Take a look.
Comments / 0