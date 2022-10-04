Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission postpones chair, vice chair vote
The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission postponed its vote on electing new a chair and vice chair at its Oct. 6 meeting. Since Amel Ali, the commission’s former chair, was suspended in August, vice chair Chastity Dillard has been the interim chair. Following Ali resigning on Sept. 27, the commission needed to cast a vote on which current commissioners will take on the roles of chair and vice chair.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County candidate forum highlights university-focused issues
Johnson County candidates said at a forum on Thursday that in the case that abortion is banned in the state, medical students should still be able to learn abortion procedures at the university. On Thursday evening, 10 Johnson County state Senate and House candidates participated in a forum hosted by...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools’ health classes to be updated after Johnson County Board of Supervisors vote
Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to accept an amendment to the Juvenile Justice and Youth Development agreement during its formal meeting on Oct. 6, changing how Iowa city schools teach health classes. The agreement was made between the program and the University of Iowa, with the UI doing...
Daily Iowan
2022 Fall Gallery Walk in downtown Iowa City promotes local art and business
On a cool autumn Friday evening, people streamed through the retail stores in downtown Iowa City to shop and observe pieces of artwork for the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk on Oct. 7. The event started in the early 1990s, and the gallery walk has become one of Iowa City’s longest-running programs. Three walks take place throughout each year during summer, spring, and fall.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Bike Library renews ‘Witches Take Flight’ night
The Iowa City Bike Library overflows with bicycles like an infestation, growing off the ground and dangling from the walls. Walk inside, and you’ll likely see two women crouching in the back, coated in bike grease. On “WTF” night, you’ll find a dozen individuals hard at work on different projects to trick out their bikes.
Daily Iowan
New No. 1: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens takes over top spot
Drew Stevens didn’t always want to be a college football player. Stevens, Iowa’s true freshman kicker out of North Augusta, South Carolina, was a switch kicker in soccer at North Augusta High School, and his goal was to set the all-time assists record for the school before he graduated.
Daily Iowan
On the Record: Oct. 7, 2022
In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg chatted with Daily Iowan news reporters to discuss a cluster of cancer patients in Hudson, Iowa, a new clinic to treat depression with ketamine, and the Johnson County Agricultural Association asking for money following missing deadlines and embezzlement.
Daily Iowan
Kid Captain Cormac Faley travels to Illinois to cheer on Hawkeyes
Kid Captain Cormac Faley, from Asbury, Iowa, finished his chemotherapy treatments in 2020. The now 12-year-old was diagnosed with T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2017 and has been in remission for almost two years. Faley was experiencing sporadic stomach aches, nausea, and low-grade fevers before doctors detected cancer...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball captures first Big Ten victory of 2022 season
Iowa volleyball beat Indiana, 3-2, inside Xtream Arena on Saturday to earn its first Big Ten win of the season. Iowa is now 1-5 in Big Ten conference play and 7-10 overall. Iowa was swept at Indiana in its worst offensive showing of the year on Sept. 28. This match, fifth-year senior Amiya Jones said, was the breakthrough the Hawkeyes needed.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Fri Oct 7th, 2022
On this Friday morning edition of DITV, our anchors Reagan Wilson, Michael Merrick, and Nataliya Oliynyk give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Learn more about the Refocus Film Festival, the Johnson County Legislative Candidate Forum, and of course, Hawkeye sports!
Daily Iowan
Illinois football snaps eight-game losing streak against Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football’s matchup with Illinois Saturday lived up to its billing. Illinois, a 3.5-point betting favorite, downed Iowa, 9-6. The Fighting Illini snapped their eight-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Iowa hadn’t lost to Illinois since 2008. The contest’s 15 combined points were all...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz stays committed to coaching staff, quarterback
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz won’t be making any changes to his coaching staff this season. With a 9-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday night, Iowa is 3-3 halfway through the season and last in the 131-team FBS with an average of 238.8 yards per game. While fans...
Daily Iowan
Where to Watch Iowa football take on Illinois in Champaign
The 3-2 Iowa football team will travel to Memorial Stadium in Champaign this week for a matchup with 4-1 Illinois. The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini are part of six-way tie for first in the Big Ten West Division with 1-1 records. The Illini are ranked first and third in the...
Daily Iowan
Halftime Reactions | Iowa football tied with Illinois, 6-6
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football is tied with Illinois, 6-6, at halftime at Memorial Stadium. The Hawkeyes’ first score of the half came on their first drive of the game. After a return to the Fighting Illini 27-yard line from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, the Hawkeyes pieced together a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Quarterback Spencer Petras went 3-of-5 for 62 yards.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Illinois
Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak against Iowa and defeated them, 9-6, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday. Both teams failed to score touchdowns and their points came from field goals. Iowa scored two field goals and Illinois scored three. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 18 out of 36...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Indiana
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 3-2, during a volleyball match at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Hoosiers won the first set, while the Hawkeyes won the second. Then moving on to the third set, the Hoosiers won again by just a few points, heating up the game. While...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff Ep.6 Iowa vs. Illinois
DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breaks down the Hawkeyes surprisingly anticipated matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Daily Iowan Sports Editor Chloe Peterson and Daily Illini Assistant Sports Editor Jonathan Adley also join the show to detail the ins and outs of each roster.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball senior Connor McCaffery prepped for sixth season on the court
In the midst of last year’s grueling Iowa men’s basketball schedule, Connor McCaffery was convinced he wouldn’t return for a sixth year. “I was pretty sure at one point [last season] that I was not going to come back,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said at Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. “Last year wasn’t a comfortable year for me. I was hurt a good amount of the time, I couldn’t ever practice, there were days when I couldn’t bend over. My back was so bad, I had to have someone else tie my shoes for me.”
