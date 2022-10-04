The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission postponed its vote on electing new a chair and vice chair at its Oct. 6 meeting. Since Amel Ali, the commission’s former chair, was suspended in August, vice chair Chastity Dillard has been the interim chair. Following Ali resigning on Sept. 27, the commission needed to cast a vote on which current commissioners will take on the roles of chair and vice chair.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO