2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
Ohio school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
whbc.com
Akron Funeral Procession Interrupted by Deadly, Violent Crash, Gunfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A funeral procession in Akron that turns into a deadly accident and a shooting. A 12-year-old is dead and a 6-year-old critical from the accident at South Arlington Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday. That was followed by a fight and then...
actionnews5.com
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was severely burned as he tried to shield his 4-year-old brother from flames when their mother’s car caught fire in a parking lot. Lesha Newson left her two sons in the car when she went into a store to pick...
wrif.com
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child
SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
Woman who killed Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek appears in court for resentencing
CLEVELAND — Tamara McLoyd, the 19-year-old woman who killed Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was back in court this afternoon for a new sentencing. 3News streamed the court proceedings live inside this story, which can be watched below in this story. McLoyd was resentenced after a mistake was made...
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run
Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County. On Wednesday around 8:30 am, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, was riding on his motorcycle and he was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The crash flung him into a ditch on the side of the road. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and his injuries were fatal.
cleveland19.com
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
cleveland19.com
