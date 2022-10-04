ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

wrif.com

Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House

What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child

SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run

Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County. On Wednesday around 8:30 am, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, was riding on his motorcycle and he was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The crash flung him into a ditch on the side of the road. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and his injuries were fatal.
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH

