Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County. On Wednesday around 8:30 am, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, was riding on his motorcycle and he was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The crash flung him into a ditch on the side of the road. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and his injuries were fatal.

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO