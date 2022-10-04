ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

WKU holds personal finance symposium with world-renowned leaders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Western Kentucky University is holding a personal financial planning symposium for its students and staff. Renowned speakers came from around the country, including alumni, company presidents and nationally recognized leaders. The purpose of the event is to teach students more about a career in financial planning and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Bowling Green Con

On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Carmine De Santo to get all the great details on who we can expect to see at the Bowling Green Con this Fall. For more information click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Join 10th annual BG suicide prevention community walk this Sun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Roughly 800 Kentuckians died by suicide in 2021, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And that organization wants your help to change those numbers. This Sunday, you can join AFSP’s 10th Annual Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Community Walk. American Foundation for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

“Boos and Brews” comes to downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN – Ky. – A new event came to town on the evening of October 7, called “Boos and Brews”. Preston Green, who’s voice you may know from radio stations WUHU and The Beaver, gave birth to the idea through his love for horror, film, and the Capitol theater. Green said he is quite the movie buff and spends a lot of time at the Capitol watching movies, with his favorite genre being horror, he wanted to bring the community together to enjoy the same type of entertainment he does.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Duncan Hines Days returns to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-An old tradition is making its way back to Bowling Green with a new modern twist. The city has announced the revival of Duncan Hines days, a long-time Bowling Green tradition. Next summer the city will celebrate restaurant week by highlighting its best eats and drinks. There will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Chasing weekend fun? Car Show, comics, wielding and more!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When it comes to weekend plans – local car lovers have hit the jackpot. Saturday, you can head to Woodburn to check out Antique Tractor & Engine Club’s car show. You’ll get to glimpse some newer model tractors, but the biggest draw by far will be the show’s tractors dating back to the great depression days.
WOODBURN, KY
wnky.com

Doctors urge importance of flu vaccines this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Norton Children’s Hospital is urging parents to have their kids get vaccinated against the flu before the end of the month. The CDC has already found that the flu is spreading in parts of the United States. They recommend annual flu vaccines for children starting at 6 months of age and older.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warren County burn ban issued amid dry conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County is now under a burn ban due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered the ban Oct. 7, which bans all outside burns in the county. In particular, this includes fireworks and any material outdoors. A lack...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

1 charged with DUI following crash in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – One individual is facing a DUI charge after a car crash Thursday. Morgantown police chief Giles Taylor stated Morgantown City Police officers received calls of a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries. Officers responded to South Main Street and found an ejected passenger, according to officials. The...
MORGANTOWN, KY

