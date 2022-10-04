Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
WKU holds personal finance symposium with world-renowned leaders
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Western Kentucky University is holding a personal financial planning symposium for its students and staff. Renowned speakers came from around the country, including alumni, company presidents and nationally recognized leaders. The purpose of the event is to teach students more about a career in financial planning and...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Bowling Green Con
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Carmine De Santo to get all the great details on who we can expect to see at the Bowling Green Con this Fall. For more information click here.
wnky.com
Join 10th annual BG suicide prevention community walk this Sun
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Roughly 800 Kentuckians died by suicide in 2021, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And that organization wants your help to change those numbers. This Sunday, you can join AFSP’s 10th Annual Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Community Walk. American Foundation for...
wnky.com
“Boos and Brews” comes to downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN – Ky. – A new event came to town on the evening of October 7, called “Boos and Brews”. Preston Green, who’s voice you may know from radio stations WUHU and The Beaver, gave birth to the idea through his love for horror, film, and the Capitol theater. Green said he is quite the movie buff and spends a lot of time at the Capitol watching movies, with his favorite genre being horror, he wanted to bring the community together to enjoy the same type of entertainment he does.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Duncan Hines Days returns to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-An old tradition is making its way back to Bowling Green with a new modern twist. The city has announced the revival of Duncan Hines days, a long-time Bowling Green tradition. Next summer the city will celebrate restaurant week by highlighting its best eats and drinks. There will...
wnky.com
New Cave Country Trails Prize winner; next final prize worth over $1000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re out enjoying the fall weather, why not win a prize while you’re at it?. Bowling Green’s Sam Oldenburg did just that! The avid trail loved submitted pics from his nature walks to the Cave Country Trails Challenge, earning himself September’s prize package.
wnky.com
Fall Family Fun swings into SOKY; Horse Cave fave celebrates 30 years
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Fall fun is in the air, and with kiddos on fall break, some of you families may be looking for the best fall festivities. There’s no better place to welcome in Autumn than right here in our four seasons SOKY. Need some ideas, though?
wnky.com
Chasing weekend fun? Car Show, comics, wielding and more!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When it comes to weekend plans – local car lovers have hit the jackpot. Saturday, you can head to Woodburn to check out Antique Tractor & Engine Club’s car show. You’ll get to glimpse some newer model tractors, but the biggest draw by far will be the show’s tractors dating back to the great depression days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Doctors urge importance of flu vaccines this season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Norton Children’s Hospital is urging parents to have their kids get vaccinated against the flu before the end of the month. The CDC has already found that the flu is spreading in parts of the United States. They recommend annual flu vaccines for children starting at 6 months of age and older.
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – When the world’s most famous psychic met its most famous magician
Every October, Throwback Thursday brings you uniquely spine-tingling or spooky. stories with hints of paranormal and intrigue. Last year, we told viewers the story of. Edgar Cayce, the sleeping prophet and most famous psychic in American history. A. Kentucky native, he spent several years living in downtown Bowling Green on...
wnky.com
Will rainbow fentanyl be a concern for trick-or-treating? Officials say no
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-With Halloween and trick-or-treat right around the corner, and rainbow fentanyl on the rise, officials don’t want you to be overly concerned. “We don’t suspect that this is given to kids or used to attract kids to using drugs,” said Dr. Ashley Webb, Director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center.
wnky.com
Warren County burn ban issued amid dry conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County is now under a burn ban due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered the ban Oct. 7, which bans all outside burns in the county. In particular, this includes fireworks and any material outdoors. A lack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
wnky.com
1 charged with DUI following crash in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – One individual is facing a DUI charge after a car crash Thursday. Morgantown police chief Giles Taylor stated Morgantown City Police officers received calls of a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries. Officers responded to South Main Street and found an ejected passenger, according to officials. The...
Comments / 0