Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 10, Toronto 9
E_Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), Hernández 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic (1), Chapman (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray364404. Brash100001. Sewald2-334421. D.Castillo1-300000.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Roughing), 4:08; Marchment, DAL (Interference), 7:47; Rossi, MIN (Holding), 14:43. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1...
Comments / 0