US News and World Report
Exclusive-Republican Clerk Could Be Charged in Michigan Voting-System Breach
(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
West Virginia Attorney General urges Supreme Court to protect Sabbath in case
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
thecentersquare.com
21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
Michigan high school to deploy artificial intelligence system to detect guns in real time - and alert security personnel in SECONDS when one is observed
A high school in Michigan is the first private school in the state to use artificial intelligence to detect guns as part of its security system - amid the country's epidemic of school shootings. Lansing Catholic High School is using state funds to pay for a video analytics platform from...
Oklahoma Supreme Court Says OSDE Acted Appropriately Regarding Western Heights’ Punishment
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the State Department of Education was within its rights to intervene at Western Heights Public Schools more than a year ago. Last summer, the OSDE placed the district on probation and suspended superintendent Mannix Barnes. Attorneys for Western Heights and Barnes challenged the...
NOLA.com
British company agrees to pay $3.2 million for air pollution at Louisiana wood pellet mills
The company that runs Britain’s biggest power station has agreed to pay $3.2 million to settle air pollution claims against two of its wood pellet mills in northeast Louisiana. Each worth $1.6 million, the two settlements amount to the largest paid to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in...
Doctors rush to use Supreme Court ruling to escape opioid charges
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Dr. Nelson Onaro conceded last summer that he'd written illegal prescriptions, although he said he was thinking only of his patients. From a tiny, brick clinic in Oklahoma, he doled out hundreds of opioid pills and dozens of fentanyl patches with no legitimate medical purpose.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
VF Law Wins in AZ Supreme Court Construction Defect Case Upholding the Implied Warranty
MESA, AZ—Vial Fotheringham, LLP (VF-Law) is proud to announce that Darrien Shuquem, Esq., secured a significant victory in the Arizona Supreme Court protecting the rights of Arizona home purchasers. The case involved an attempt by an Arizona home builder and seller to eliminate the buyer’s rights under the “implied...
