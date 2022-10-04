ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

US News and World Report

Exclusive-Republican Clerk Could Be Charged in Michigan Voting-System Breach

(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Doctors rush to use Supreme Court ruling to escape opioid charges

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Dr. Nelson Onaro conceded last summer that he'd written illegal prescriptions, although he said he was thinking only of his patients. From a tiny, brick clinic in Oklahoma, he doled out hundreds of opioid pills and dozens of fentanyl patches with no legitimate medical purpose.
CONGRESS & COURTS
