14-year-old boy fighting for life after shooting in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being hospitalized in South Richmond.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers determined that the likely location of the incident was nearby in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue near Sunbury Road. It was then discovered that a 14-year-old boy had been shot and a relative was already driving him to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police said that within a few minutes, the victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

