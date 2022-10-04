ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

14-year-old boy fighting for life after shooting in South Richmond

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being hospitalized in South Richmond.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a reported shooting.

‘I was shocked and disturbed’: Henrico’s India K’Raja restaurant vandalized

Upon arrival, the officers determined that the likely location of the incident was nearby in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue near Sunbury Road. It was then discovered that a 14-year-old boy had been shot and a relative was already driving him to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police said that within a few minutes, the victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8fEO_0iKuZtr300
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tecW_0iKuZtr300
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NoxU_0iKuZtr300
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after a shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
NBC12

Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Teen arrested at high school after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy was arrested Thursday at George Wythe High School in connection to a Richmond shooting that left another boy injured on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old had a concealed firearm when he was arrested. On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broad Rock Boulevard#India K Raja#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Lockdown lifted at VSU after two men open fire on campus

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) – Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. VSU and Chesterfield Police were called to the Quad Courtyard around 1 a.m. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police were on scene, but has since been lifted. There is...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy