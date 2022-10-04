Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
South Lyon’s Wisniewski earns medalist honors as Lions win 10th straight regional title
FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s not often South Lyon’s Gabby Tapp finds herself looking up at the competition. It’s even more rare for the senior to find herself trailing a teammate. She’s a two-time state champion. She’s the undisputed No. 1 golfer for the Lions....
Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky, Rochester’s Lucy Cook win Oakland County cross country crowns
MILFORD — All last year, it was a struggle for Auburn Hills Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky. No matter how hard he trained, no matter how diligently he prepared, the results just weren’t showing up on the cross country course, and he was baffled. “I don’t think that I...
Photo gallery from the Division 2 girls golf regional at Farmington Hills Golf Club
South Lyon won the Division 2 girls golf regional Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Farmington Hills Golf Club. The Lions finished first, ahead of runner-up Farmington Hills Mercy and third place South Lyon East. All three teams advanced to the state finals.
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion football
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 45-41 in the OAA Red match-up played on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Lake Orion.
A&T air show grounded by Oak Park
SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
Defense shines for Lakeland, keeps Eagles unbeaten with sweep of WL Northern
WHITE LAKE — The Lakeland volleyball team isn’t undefeated in 2022 just because it has a few power hitters. The Eagles definitely do, but they also have a standout defense that has been a difference maker in key Lakes Valley Conference matchups. That was the case on Thursday...
Ali Jaffer’s golden goal gives Catholic Central double-overtime win over Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop Division title game
NOVI — With as much pressure as the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks put on the defense in the first overtime period of Wednesday’s Catholic League Bishop Division championship game, you could almost tell it was coming. Still, when CC senior Ali Jaffer trickled in the game winner from...
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland in Lakes Valley Conference volleyball action
Lakeland defeated Walled Lake Northern in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to move into sole possession of first place in the Lakes Valley Conference.
Prep Notebook: ‘Wrecking Ball’ Niko Krall wreaking havoc for Novi football squad
Novi’s Niko Krall is nicknamed the “Wrecking Ball” because he causes so much destruction on the football field. There’s nothing subtle about Oakland County’s leading tackler. The Wildcats’ senior linebacker embodies the heart and soul of Novi’s hardworking 4-2 football team — his very presence...
Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41
LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
GAM team tops PGA team to win 50th Fuller Cup matches
ROYAL OAK – The Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) team topped the Michigan Section PGA team for the fifth consecutive time in the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday at Red Run Golf Club. The GAM’s 12 ½ – 5 ½ victory in the Ryder Cup-lie format pulled the state’s...
Dream home: Bloomfield Hills historic Tudor comes with 2.8 acres and a pool
This historic Bloomfield Hills dream home is situated on 2.87 acres with mature trees and a large pool and patio area. The Tudor-style home was built in 1924 by the son of wealthy industrialist George Hammond. “The Hammond House” includes many of the original features of the grand historic family home including a hidden speakeasy and original leaded glass windows and custom plasterwork, according to the real estate listing offered by Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
Explore the art of Japanese flower arrangement at Cranbrook
A new exhibition event celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangement opens Oct. 8-9 at Cranbrook House in Bloomfield Hills. “Ikebana,” held in partnership with the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, will feature more than 30 arrangements and ikebana demonstrations by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists. The arrangements will vary in scale and design, representing several of the schools of ikebana. Tours of both the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House are included with admission. The exhibition will open with a preview and wine reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Admission for Oct. 8-9 is $25 for adults and seniors, and $10 for full-time students with ID. More information or to register for the event, call 248-645-3307 or visit center.cranbrook.edu.
Celebrate the arts at Ann Arbor’s annual Artoberfest
Ann Arbor’s second annual fall celebration of the arts, A2 Artoberfest, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in the city’s Kerrytown area downtown. The event, stretching across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron St., will feature 100 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors and art activities, as well adult beverages from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Blom Meadworks, Riboli Family Wines, Rivers Edge Brewing Company and more. New this year, fairgoers who are 21 and older can stroll the entire event while enjoying their beverages. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit A2Artoberfest.org.
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Kindness Rock Garden dedicated
The Farmington/Farmington Hills Commission on Children, Youth and Families has launched an interactive art installation to help kindness and mental health awareness blossom. A dedication ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 7, for the Kindness Rock Garden, behind the Spicer House at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills. Over the...
Novi teams up with OCC for scholarships
Oakland Community College has created two scholarships for Novi residents to attend the police and fire academies. To be eligible for this award, funded by the Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Association, the applicant must: be a resident of Novi, enrolled in the OCC police or fire academy, a minimum 2.5 GPA or higher, completed a minimum of 12 credit hours from an accredited college and demonstrate financial need.
MDOT update on I-75 exit, entrance ramp closures in Royal Oak
MDOT on Friday updated information on its closing of the southbound entrance and exit ramps at 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak. The closures are on for the weekend from 10 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. However, the ramps will be reopened Sunday night. Originally, the ramps were scheduled...
