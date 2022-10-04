ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walled Lake, MI
City
Lake, MI
South Lyon, MI
Sports
City
South Lyon, MI
City
Berkley, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Walled Lake, MI
Sports
The Oakland Press

A&T air show grounded by Oak Park

SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Elliott
The Oakland Press

Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41

LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Northern Knights#Lvc
The Oakland Press

GAM team tops PGA team to win 50th Fuller Cup matches

ROYAL OAK – The Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) team topped the Michigan Section PGA team for the fifth consecutive time in the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday at Red Run Golf Club. The GAM’s 12 ½ – 5 ½ victory in the Ryder Cup-lie format pulled the state’s...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Dream home: Bloomfield Hills historic Tudor comes with 2.8 acres and a pool

This historic Bloomfield Hills dream home is situated on 2.87 acres with mature trees and a large pool and patio area. The Tudor-style home was built in 1924 by the son of wealthy industrialist George Hammond. “The Hammond House” includes many of the original features of the grand historic family home including a hidden speakeasy and original leaded glass windows and custom plasterwork, according to the real estate listing offered by Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Explore the art of Japanese flower arrangement at Cranbrook

A new exhibition event celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangement opens Oct. 8-9 at Cranbrook House in Bloomfield Hills. “Ikebana,” held in partnership with the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, will feature more than 30 arrangements and ikebana demonstrations by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists. The arrangements will vary in scale and design, representing several of the schools of ikebana. Tours of both the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House are included with admission. The exhibition will open with a preview and wine reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Admission for Oct. 8-9 is $25 for adults and seniors, and $10 for full-time students with ID. More information or to register for the event, call 248-645-3307 or visit center.cranbrook.edu.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Celebrate the arts at Ann Arbor’s annual Artoberfest

Ann Arbor’s second annual fall celebration of the arts, A2 Artoberfest, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in the city’s Kerrytown area downtown. The event, stretching across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron St., will feature 100 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors and art activities, as well adult beverages from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Blom Meadworks, Riboli Family Wines, Rivers Edge Brewing Company and more. New this year, fairgoers who are 21 and older can stroll the entire event while enjoying their beverages. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit A2Artoberfest.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out

The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Kindness Rock Garden dedicated

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Commission on Children, Youth and Families has launched an interactive art installation to help kindness and mental health awareness blossom. A dedication ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 7, for the Kindness Rock Garden, behind the Spicer House at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills. Over the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi teams up with OCC for scholarships

Oakland Community College has created two scholarships for Novi residents to attend the police and fire academies. To be eligible for this award, funded by the Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Association, the applicant must: be a resident of Novi, enrolled in the OCC police or fire academy, a minimum 2.5 GPA or higher, completed a minimum of 12 credit hours from an accredited college and demonstrate financial need.
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

MDOT update on I-75 exit, entrance ramp closures in Royal Oak

MDOT on Friday updated information on its closing of the southbound entrance and exit ramps at 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak. The closures are on for the weekend from 10 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. However, the ramps will be reopened Sunday night. Originally, the ramps were scheduled...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy