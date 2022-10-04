Tyra Banks Makes Another 'Dancing with the Stars' Mistake—and Fans Are Quick to React

ABC/Christopher Willard

Tyra Banks—the co-host of Dancing with the Stars that fans love to hate—mixed up names tonight and set off the Twitterverse.

Tyra was name-dropping some of the high-profile supporters on hand for Bond Night to support their favorite celebrity dancers when she flubbed the name of Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend, Landon Barker.

Barker, his dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian were sitting together in the audience with Charli‘s sister, Dixie, watching her and Mark Ballas perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.

Instead of IDing Charli's boyfriend as "Landon," she said "Logan" instead!

As Banks has mentioned in previous seasons, the show moves fast and anything can happen on live TV.

Not a big deal since we all knew who she was talking about but it's just another strike against the co-host that fans have been nitpicking since she took over the hosting gig in 2020 when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were unceremoniously sacked.

Here's what fans had to say on twitter about Tyra Banks' name mixup.

