Crooksville, OH

Roundup: Crooksville's McKenzie wins another district title

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq7YS_0iKuZGs400

CIRCLEVILLE — It was a journey, but Riley McKenzie made her way back to Columbus on Monday.

McKenzie, Crooksville's standout senior, endured some uncharacteristic struggles on the back nine at the Division II district tournament.

Her even-par 36 on the front nine proved to be the difference, however, in an 81 that earned medalist honors for the second straight year.

It also sent McKenzie, who will play at Ashland, to the state tournament for the second straight season. She will play Ohio State's Gray Course next Friday and Saturday.

McKenzie finished one shot ahead of Gallipolis Gallia Academy's Maddi Meadows and Williamsport Westfall's Emily Cook, who had 82. Stewart Federal Hocking's Addison Jackson was fourth (84) and Circleville's Elaina Seeley fifth (85).

Just one team and one individual qualified for the state event. Westfall won with 357, followed by Circleville (372), Gallia Academy (384), Waterford (414) and South Webster (426).

McKenzie was four shots better than everyone in the field on the front nine, and she was just 2-over on the back through 15 holes. She played the final three holes at 7-over, as a quadruple bogey on the par-5 16th halted the momentum of four straight pars.

McKenzie last year became Crooksville's first girl to qualify for the state tournament. She finished tied for 16th of 71 players with a two-day total of 163.

Boys Golf

Crooksville just misses state berth: Sophomore Bo White shot 81, but the Ceramics failed to qualify from its Division III district tournament at Portsmouth Elks Country Club after a runner-up finish.

Just one team and one individual qualified for the state tournament, set for next Friday and Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club. Crooksville shot 346, six shots behind champion Seaman North Adams.

Senior Vaughn Childress, in his final match, shot 83 with a 40 on the front nine. His classmate, Cooper Watts, also had 40 on the front but struggled to a 49 on the back and finished with 89. Sophomore Tucker Watts had 93 and sophomore Gabe Sandefur 105.

Ethan Taylor, Breestin Schweickart and Wyatt Applegate had 84 and No. 5 man Cooper Young 88 for North Adams, which outshot the Ceramics, 173-178, on the back nine.

Girls Soccer

Rosecrans 5, Heath 1: Sydnee Maxwell scored three times and assisted on another for the Bishops, who earned a nonleague win against the Bulldogs (7-6-1) at Mattingly Family Field.

Chloe Zemba added two goals and Lillie Dosch an assist for the winners; Jenna McLaughlin, Alaina Berry, Abbie Solt and Maddi Pugh proved a strong defensive effort in front of Kate Ward, who had four saves.

Rosecrans (11-5-0) hosts Bexley at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Philo 6, Morgan 2: Angie Myers and Lea Unger scored two goals apiece, as the Electrics topped the host Raiders in a Muskingum Valley League match.

Ella Stoneburner and Sophie Saunders added goals for Philo, while keeper Scarlett Shanks made 12 saves in the win.

Gianna Myers knocked in both Morgan goals.

Liberty Union 2, Sheridan 1: The Generals lost a non-league game to the Lions, but no other information was available.

Tri-Valley 4, Johnstown 1: The Scotties rolled to a nonleague win at Kenny Wolford Park, but no other information was available.

Volleyball

Pick Central 25, 25, 25, Sheridan 19, 12, 20: Jamisyn Stinson collected eight kills and nine digs and Alexis Bradley went 10-of-10 serving with 16 assists and 10 digs as the Generals fell to the Tigers, a Division I foes.

Alyssa Ward had six kills and three digs and Reagan Davis made 18 digs with 9-of-9 serving in the loss.

Sheridan reserves won 25-15, 14-25, 25-16, as Madison Happ had 16 digs, nine kills, 21-of-23 serving and two aces, Lily Talbot 24 assists, 12 digs, 12-of-12 serving and two aces, Addison Grosse 19 digs, six kills and 7-of-7 serving and Maddie Bishop 15 digs.

Sheridan freshmen also won, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, as Maddie Stoltz went 15-of-15 serving with 20 digs and four aces, Laken Wilson 7-of-7 with 18 digs and four kills and Ella Thomas 12-of-12 with 15 assists and eight digs.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: Crooksville's McKenzie wins another district title

