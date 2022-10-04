Read full article on original website
Illinois awards final payment for Rebuild Illinois capital program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments. Projects used with the money were road and bridge...
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 7
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. EISENHOWER @ LANPHIER SAT. 1 P.M. BISMARK-HENNING-ROSSVILLE-ALVIN 48, GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM 0. HOOPESTON AREA 42, OAKWOOD 0. IROQUOIS WEST 39, CENTRAL 32. ST. THOMAS MORE 34, MILFORD 26.
