ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 8.43% to $0.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares, making up 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
STOCKS
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 8.07% to $3.45 at 10:58 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Tc Energy Corporation#Energy Company#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Transcanada Stock#American#Canadian#The U S Gulf Coast
via.news

WisdomTree Investments And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Stock Bullish By 8% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE: PCG) jumped 8.01% to $14.16 at 16:08 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
via.news

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) 19.87 7.12% 10.05%...
STOCKS
via.news

VALE Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VALE (NYSE: VALE) jumped by a staggering 15.83% in 7 days from $12.84 to $14.87 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.49% to $14,249.35, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. VALE’s...
STOCKS
via.news

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – NVE Corporation (NVEC), San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), Thomson Reuters (TRI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy