Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 8.43% to $0.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares, making up 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 8.07% to $3.45 at 10:58 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures.
via.news
Viper Energy Partners LP And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN), ACM Research (ACMR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
WisdomTree Investments And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Stock Bullish By 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE: PCG) jumped 8.01% to $14.16 at 16:08 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Nuveen , Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR), Nuveen (JPC), Avnet (AVT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) 1.08 0.23% 22.58% 2022-09-28 19:09:31. 2 Nuveen (JPC) 6.95 0.43% 7.76% 2022-09-30 13:44:16.
via.news
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) 19.87 7.12% 10.05%...
via.news
VALE Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VALE (NYSE: VALE) jumped by a staggering 15.83% in 7 days from $12.84 to $14.87 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.49% to $14,249.35, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. VALE’s...
via.news
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – NVE Corporation (NVEC), San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), Thomson Reuters (TRI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Natural Health Trends Corp., The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC), The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) 4.01 -8.45% 19.95% 2022-09-25 11:48:06.
via.news
New Ireland Fund, Brookfield Property Partners, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – New Ireland Fund (IRL), Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP), CHS (CHSCN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 6.51 -1.51% 31.3% 2022-09-30 11:13:06. 2 Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) 18.41 0.11% 7.64%...
via.news
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
