ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROO9d_0iKuZ1iQ00

Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world.

There was also a puzzling change of address.

But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers.

There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey.

Turner does not live in New Jersey - a state that plays no role in her life, but which plays multiple roles in this story of fraud.

"I don't have family in New Jersey," she said. "I haven't traveled to New Jersey."

Turner has racked up charges on her Citibank checking account from exotic destinations all over the globe. But Turner, a special education teacher from Chicago, says she didn't make a single charge.

To make the situation worse, in July, the address on her account inexplicably to an apartment in Perth Amboy, New Jersey - more than 800 miles from her South Side home.

"I never changed the address in the 33 years I've had the account," Turner said. "I said, someone is doing this and it's not me."

Turner contested the charges, only to receive a denial from Citibank reading, "Based on the information you provided and the results of our research, we are unable to honor your request for reimbursement." She claims she was also locked out of her own bank account when she tried to get cash herself.

That was when the mysterious charges totaling about $1,600 started piling up.

"Somebody had taken five increments of $200, which was a total of $1,000, from my account," Turner said, "and so I was like, okay, what's going on?"

Turner's dispute of the consecutive withdrawals from a New Jersey ATM was also denied by Citibank who wrote her in part:

"With the information we had, it wasn't enough to support your claim and resolve the dispute in your favor."

"I was ready to cry," Turner said.

With multiple bank denials and police reports filed, Turner was left with seemingly nowhere to turn.

"I deserve to get respect, and I deserve to get my money back," Turner said.

So she called CBS 2 to try and recover what she claims is hers.

We contacted Citibank late Friday, and were in communication with them over the weekend. A member of the Citibank public affairs team says Andrea's case has been sent to its review team.

We, of course, will follow up.

Comments / 17

krij mo
4d ago

that's when you call the better business bureau, the federal reserve, and the consumer financial protection bureau. chase bank pulled some crap on me once, and wouldn't give me a straight answer about anything until I did this. then 24 hours after I reported them I got answers and solutions.

Reply(1)
10
Marie Drake
4d ago

gee whiz Citybank. she's had this account over THIRTY YEARS. you KNOW she did NOT do this. Give this woman her money back for God sakes!!!

Reply
9
WLM2
4d ago

if I use my credit card when I'm out of state, my bank will text me of suspicious activity. they ask if it's me.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What are the odds? Fifth Third Bank customer twice forgotten inside safe deposit box vault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They are often the place to store your most important documents and any family heirlooms; the safe deposit box at your local bank. But a South Holland woman reached out to CBS 2 after a trip to the vault left her feeling forgotten. Because she was. Not once, but twice. The Fifth Third Bank branch in South Holland is the site of a story you can file under "what are the odds," and it's told by Fe Abayon Ford. "I've been banking with them since 1987, '86, when we first moved in here," Ford said.She has a...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Checking Account#Reimbursement#Cbs 2#Citibank
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago launches news mediation pilot program to handle police misconduct complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago now has a mediation program between the community and Chicago police to handle select police misconduct complaints.The goal is to provide a faster resolution to the process.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will screen complaints and refer eligible cases to the center for conflict resolution for mediation, and then close cases after successful mediation.The pilot program will run through the end of March 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years

The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters for Iran, women's rights join together in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two groups, one supporting women's rights and the other the people of Iran, thought they were going to be the only ones on Chicago's Federal Plaza Saturday morning. As the double booking of the space became clear, the two groups became one, rallying for each other's causes. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was in Federal Plaza as it all unfolded. Hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with Iran. "We are talking about basic human rights here. We are talking about, what you want to wear and how you're oppressed as a woman because of your body," said Niloofar Tehrani, a protester...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

64-year-old man shot in head, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy