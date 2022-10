Only 175 days left until Colorado Rockies baseball is back. It was a long and often frustrating season for the Rockies. With a 68-94 final record tied for the team’s fourth worst finish with their 2004 and 2015 campaigns, there is no doubt the Rockies need to do better and get better. General Manager Bill Schmidt admitted in his breakdown of the 2022 season that the Rockies needed to do better and probably needed to add some pieces. The first wave of additions came in the form of the late-season rookie surge where potential future stars Ezequiel Tovar and Michael Toglia made their major league debuts. The second wave will come this offseason via trades and free agent acquisitions. Last season I put out my wishlist at Christmas and went 1-for-5 as the Rockies brought in Kris Bryant. This year I figured I’d get started a little bit early in sending my wishes to the cosmos for who I would like the Rockies to target this offseason in free agency.

